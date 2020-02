LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday that Hollywood's family therapist, Dr. Amie Harwick, was killed.

The suspect was identified as Harwick's former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41.

This is breaking news. More details to come.