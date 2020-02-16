Family receives 55,000 duplicate billing statements in the mail – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML52fbf9563cb516a7e959932b9f8a9af511% %MINIFYHTML52fbf9563cb516a7e959932b9f8a9af512%

– An Ohio man said he was "shocked,quot; when he and his wife received approximately 55,000 duplicate billing statements in the mail from a student loan company a few weeks ago.

Dan Cain of Twinsburg said he knew there was a problem when the Twinsburg post office employee told him that he could not send his mail through the main door of the post office.

Cain said he drove his truck to the back of the building, where 79 trays were waiting for him with approximately 700 letters on each tray, all exactly the same.

The letters were from student loans from College Ave in Wilmington, Delaware. The company said it intended to send Cain and his wife, Dee, a statement for a student loan they took for their daughter's tuition.

“Dee and I were shocked. We think, ‘are you kidding me? Who makes that kind of mistake? & # 39; ”Cain told Up News Info affiliate WOIO.

Return to Sender; It is a mixture of correspondence, since the Twinsburg couple receives 55,000 pieces of mail https://t.co/qM7OPdm2f0 – Cleveland 19 news (@ cleveland19news) February 3, 2020

To make matters worse, Cain said the company had also calculated the wrong interest payment.

College Ave student loan officers apologized for the error in their mail system, but denied there was an error in the calculation.

"The rate matches what was revealed when the loan originated," Tim Staley, the company's chief operating officer, told the Associated Press.

Staley said the company was working with Cain to solve their interest rate questions.

"I just hope it doesn't happen again," Cain said. "I might have to go back to the sender."

Meanwhile, Cain isn't exactly sure how to get rid of the 55,000 cards, which are stacked in his garage.

"I can start a fire, a fire and burn everything," he said, laughing.