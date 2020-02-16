Facebook boss backs up stricter rules on & # 39; harmful online content & # 39; | News

Mark Zuckerberg, executive director of Facebook, has supported the regulation of harmful online content, suggesting a mixed system based on existing rules used for the telecommunications and media industries.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg called on Saturday for a legal framework that codifies "democratic and open values,quot; to regulate social networks and expressed the hope that there will be rapid progress "before another model is adopted authoritarian in many places first. "

"I think there should be a regulation on harmful content … there is a question about what framework is used for this," Zuckerberg said during a question and answer session.

"Right now, there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries: there are as newspapers and existing media, and then there is the telco model, which is & # 39; data simply flows through you & # 39 ;, but you will not hold a telecommunications company responsible if someone says something harmful on a telephone line. "

"In fact, I think we should be somewhere in between," he said.

Facebook giants and social networks, including Twitter and Google Alphabet, have been under increasing pressure to better combat governments and political groups that use their platforms to spread false and misleading information.

Zuckerberg said Facebook had improved its work by countering electoral interference and now employed 35,000 people to review online content and implement security measures.

Those teams and Facebook's automated technology currently suspend more than one million fake accounts every day, he said, adding that "the vast majority is detected within minutes of signing up."

"Our budget is greater today than all the company's revenues when we went public in 2012, when we had one billion users," he said.

"I am proud of the results, but we will definitely have to be vigilant."