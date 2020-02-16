F1 2020: lessons of the car launch week

%MINIFYHTML07585d73b008fca3b6387480871006a211% %MINIFYHTML07585d73b008fca3b6387480871006a212%

The Sky F1 commentary duo in the United Kingdom and Italy, David Croft and Carlo Vanzini, more closely analyze the SF1000 and the design philosophy behind it.

Ferrari takes "risks" with the new 2020 car …

Although the Ferrari livery may be similar to last year, the team insists that the new car is "completely different,quot;, as they tried to solve the problems with the aerodynamic load that plagued their last challenge for the title.

The SF1000, launched in an extravagant style in a luxurious theater event, has been described as "very extreme,quot; with its packaging to create a more elegant and tight appearance.

"It's the basis of last year's car, but we tried to find the best possible performance," team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports F1. "There are some areas where we have been brave, hopefully brave enough."

Ferrari agreed towards the end of last season that they would probably have to abandon many of their concepts last year, which resulted in a car that was faster than any other in the straight, but struggled for curves.

They say their new contender presents new risks, but hopefully more rewards.

"The general concept of the car is different from last year, we are looking for more aerodynamic load and more resistance," Binotto added. "There are some risks because I don't think we know exactly the result, but we make our decision and see on the track."

… and give full support to Vettel

After a winter break that included a new long-term contract for Charles Leclerc and ongoing ties around Lewis Hamilton and the other Ferrari seat, it was not surprising that talking about Sebastian Vettel's future was a hot topic in his release .

Vettel's contract expires at the end of this season, in which it is behind a disappointing 2019 plagued with errors.

Ferrari, however, could not have been much more emphatic with his support of the four-time world champion.

"It is certainly our first choice and our preference," said Binotto, who insisted that Scuderia "is not considering,quot; a movement for the Hamilton without a similar contract.

On Vettel's side, it seems that the motivation is still there to succeed in red.

"I would like to (stay)," he told Sky F1. "The intentions are clear and I am sure we will solve it."

Mercedes and Red Bull running

Same track, different days, but two early signs that Mercedes and Red Bull mean business for F1 2020 by running their new cars for the first time at Silverstone.

Certainly, if this is going to be the year that Red Bull returns to the title race along with the series champions Mercedes and Ferrari, which has never been discounted, then that initial momentum must be maintained until Melbourne in a month.

McLaren is on the right track

McLaren faces the complicated scenario of trying to improve in a position that is almost impossible to improve in F1 today after finishing only behind the & # 39; three big & # 39; last year. But while the team is "optimistic, but realistic,quot; about its possibilities for the season, it is still confident that it can advance in 2020, whether it is just beating the midfield in an aggressive-looking MCL35 with several new features.

"It feels so much better than this time last year," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown with team principal Andreas Seidl and technical director James Key, now fully integrated into the team.

"The gap with the third party is still very large in terms of Formula 1, so I think we have to be realistic, and we hope to close that gap."

"The first thing we have to do is not to go back, and that in itself is not easy, since we have a great competition in the midfield. Very, very happy, but there is still a long way to go."

McLaren was one of the stories to feel good about 2019, helped by the new drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, who will seek to kick in their second season with the team.

"I like what I am seeing, I like the project, I like the car," Sainz said. "When we reveal it today, I like how tidy it looks and I hope it is a faster car than last year, and I hope it is a car that is closer to the best teams."

2020 is not only about 2020 …

It is true that Formula 1 teams always think several steps ahead, and sometimes years, when it comes to the development of their cars. However, the progressive approach will never be more crucial than next season. The big change in the regulation underway by 2021 is not just "another,quot; adjustment of the F1 rules, it is a fundamental reworking of the way the sport will compete.

"It's a vintage challenge," said Mattia Binotto of Ferrari. "It is the biggest change that has occurred in Formula 1."

So, it is not surprising that his Mercedes counterpart described 2020 as a "two-year championship," with teams that have to make difficult decisions on how to manage and prioritize the current season with the next one in terms of car development as The year progresses. Therefore, making a quick start to 2020 will be crucial to allow a change as early as possible.

No car launch, no livery launch, at the launch of the Renault season …

Renault raised some eyebrows when its launch of the F1 2020 season did not feature an, erm, launch, as did the team leader, Cyril Abiteboul, when he said his current car was "in pieces,quot; and that other teams had been presenting "fake cars."

"I think people deserve reality, and they don't deserve false information, or fake cars," he told Sky F1 after Renault only mocked some versions of the new car by 2020 from selective angles.

He later added that "nobody is able,quot; to present a current car and there was a "small point,quot; in which Renault presented something.

Meanwhile, Renault clarified that the & # 39; real & # 39; car It was actually built and has hinted at a special test livery once they finally reveal their challenger in Barcelona. They have certainly created the anticipation for it!

Alfa marks Valentine's Day in style … again

Alfa Romeo may not officially reveal his car until the first morning of the pre-season tests, but they still took one more step than many other teams in the week of launching at the track, while revealing a remarkably different livery.

The design, debuted in Fiorano with Kimi Raikkonen in the car, featured a full snake skin camouflage on the C39, as well as a nod to Valentine's Day (for the second consecutive year) with the Alfa Romeo logo represented in the form of a heart.

In a week when livery changes were difficult to detect, this was a highly appreciated unique color scheme. The team says that "the secrets of its body,quot; will be revealed next week.

And AlphaTauri arrives in style

They certainly made those who followed their unique launch event wait for the first look at their new image, but AlphaTauri has certainly reached F1 now, which will probably demonstrate the most striking livery in the 2020 grid. How to make an entry.

Watch the six days of F1 Testing live on Sky Sports F1 for the first time. Test One begins on February 19, with eight hours of daily track coverage starting at 8am.