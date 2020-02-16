Exclusive Jayson Tatum Jordans used in the All-Star Weekend

%MINIFYHTML59137e2fbb1172bc73e5979362b5c20711% %MINIFYHTML59137e2fbb1172bc73e5979362b5c20712%

Before Jayson Tatum took the field for his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, he had already made a statement.

Just look at his feet.

The Celtics striker arrived at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday wearing Air Jordan 1 High OG DIOR limited edition sneakers. In the same city that saw Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, fly from the free throw line, Tatum shook the exclusive shoe before wearing his own All-star shirt.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 for @ jaytatum0 in the kick chamber B / R pic.twitter.com/821nCOPqgL – B / R Kicks (@brkicks) February 16, 2020

The Jordan x DIOR 1 are a testament to the collaboration between the two exquisite brands: the luxury of street meetings. It comes in the light gray silhouette of Dior, a color that Christian Dior associates with elegance. The Jumpman wings, a logo that represents Jordan's flight and athletic prowess, blend in with the words AIR DIOR. Nike swoosh is dressed in the Dior oblique jacquard badge, and that same design is also present in the insoles.

They will be available in selected DIOR stores from April.

Tatum, who signed with Jordan Brand in June, repeated the brand most of the weekend. On Saturday, he used what appears to be his signature Air Jordan XXXIV "Takeout,quot; PE, inspired by his love for Chinese food. While losing in the first round of the Skills Challenge, he stood out while wearing the Air Jordan 34 "Infrared,quot; sneakers in hardwood.

Tatum's son, Jayson "Deuce,quot; Tatum Jr., made an appearance on the Stars weekend, wore his own Jordan sneakers for children while watching his father compete. Deuce, whose name is written on the tongue of each of Tatum's Jordan sneakers, even wore a Jordan All-Star custom t-shirt with its spray name painted on the sleeve.