Everton midfielder Andre Gomes returns to action after a serious ankle injury | Soccer news





Andre Gomes has returned to competitive football for the first time since November

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has returned to action for the first time since he suffered a fractured ankle dislocation in November.

Gomes played 60 minutes of a closed-door friendly that involved Everton first team players and members of the club's Under 23 team at Finch Farm.

Portugal's international returned to competitive football for the first time since he suffered the injury after a Heung-Min Son entry during the second half of Everton's 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Goodison Park on November 3.

The Everton medical team reported that the 26-year-old did not suffer any problems after the game and will now continue training.

with the first team team before Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal.

Gomes returned to the Toffees Finch Farm complex to perform rehabilitation work in early January and has been training with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti's squad.