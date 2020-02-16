Everton finalizes the sponsorship agreement with the online betting firm SportPesa | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML560959c015639c95e8b4b9ac91ef3ad211% %MINIFYHTML560959c015639c95e8b4b9ac91ef3ad212%





Everton closes a short-sleeve sponsorship agreement with the online betting firm SportPesa

Everton has cut its t-shirt association agreement with the online betting firm SportPesa.

The Kenyan gaming brand, which has been on the club's shirts since a five-year agreement was reached in May 2017, agreed to terminate its contract at the end of the season.

A spokesman for the club said: "This has been a difficult decision but it allows us to better fulfill our business plan and take advantage of the new opportunities that are now presented to us.

"The club wishes to thank SportPesa for all the work that has been done together. Our association has seen our first team visit Africa twice, as well as former players and club staff have participated in numerous activations in the region." .

"This has allowed us to grow our own footprint in Africa and further strengthen our special relationship with the continent."

Executive director Denise Barrett-Baxendale (left) with Everton chief Carlo Ancelotti

Everton's executive director Denise Barrett-Baxendale admitted at the club's annual general meeting in January that "in an ideal world,quot; the team would not be sponsored by a betting company.

The close ties between football and the betting industry remain firmly in the spotlight and AGM board officials were asked about their close association with SportPesa and how they could sit comfortably next to the work the team did. Everton plan in the Club community around mental health problems.

Barrett-Baxendale accepted that it would be preferable to have a different sponsor in the future.

"I think you raise a good point," he said. "The company we deal with has a responsible game and we know that our sport is backed by the game."

"In an ideal world in the future, we would seek to have a different type of sponsor on the front of our shirts as all football clubs would, but that is a commercial decision we make as a football club."

"SportPesa has been a fantastic partner for Everton Football Club in terms of the funds they have given to support Everton in the Community, but I agree that it is a responsible bet."

"We can't stop people from choosing, but we certainly don't want to be responsible for conducting irresponsible bets."