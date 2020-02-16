Eoin Morgan says England must support Jos Buttler in the period before the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

















Eoin Morgan praised Jos Buttler for the platform he provided to establish England's 223 persecution in the third T20I against South Africa

Eoin Morgan reflected on a victory in the "extremely satisfactory,quot; series when England triumphed over South Africa in the decisive third international T20, reserving special praise for Jos Buttler.

Morgan himself struck seven six in a 57-game winner that did not come out of 22 balls, the fastest fastest T20I in England, but Morgan was eager to highlight Buttler's 57 of 29 at the top of the order which, along with Jonny Bairstow's 64 of 34, helped set the platform for the serial chase of 223.

Buttler's position as the first game has been somewhat controversial, despite having an average of more than 40 and four of his eight years 50 T20I in just nine innings in the post. On the grounds that he is more valuable to England as a "finisher," helping them avoid slips to surprise defeats like the one that opened the series.

"I'm delighted by Jos," Morgan said. Sky sports after the victory in Centurion. "He is one of our best white ball cricketers. I realize why he has talked so much, but not in a negative way."

"I think he is as talented as someone like AB de Villiers; it took De Villiers a long time and many games to put on a South African shirt."

"We need to support the guys who have that kind of talent; Jos has been around for a long time and we know that when he delivers, we will win cricket games. It's great to see him back in the races."

"I think the priority right now is to make the first three face as many balls as they can, they are the most destructive players we have."

"If that changes between now and the World Cup, and we feel the need to fill a void somewhere, then we could change it, but, for now, it's an extremely destructive batting lineup to play against."

"We are very lucky. When you have guys on top, like Buttler, (Jason) Roy, Bairstow, putting up a platform like that in such a destructive and derogatory way, it really builds trust for the environment. come in. "

Of the mid-level players who gained confidence was the captain himself, who shattered seven six on his way to match his own T20I fifty with 21 balls faster for England.

"Not bad," Morgan reflected modestly in his entries. "I have not been working on a lot of things. Mainly I have been keeping my head clear, trying to be precise about what I want to do, work with the guy at the other end: gather the troops a little."

With only six international matches over the T20 for England to play between now and the start of the T20 World Cup in October, Morgan sees England's challenging series in South Africa, the three highly contested games, as a valuable experience.

Morgan also challenged his players to "stand out, be the man,quot; in any T20 world tournament in which they compete this year.

"We haven't played our best cricket in the entire series and, particularly when you start the extremely rusty series, losing a game that you are supposed to win, that hurts," Morgan added.

"So I'm very proud of the boys and the way they came back. It's extremely satisfying. In Durban, in a game, we should probably have lost, and then today, going out and improving in an absolutely tight wicket, with really short limits: A true bowling cemetery, so to speak.

"The bowlers actually kept him in something chasable. Sometimes we can be victims of our own mentality, but, halfway, we said we won't leave anything in the tank and we didn't do it."

"There aren't many (games to come). The advantage we have now is that the boys are going to play in the Pakistan Super League, IPL, then come back and play in Vitality Blast, The Hundred."

"There are a lot of high quality and high standard accessories to come that we will look at the boys to see how, in the moments of pressure, they comply."

"We encourage the boys, especially the older players, or those who aspire to enter our team or the final XI, that when they play in tournaments like this, they should go and try to be MVP, top scorer of races or take the Most of the wickets.

"Stand out, be the man, so that when they return to international cricket, there are no surprises."