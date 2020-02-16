England – Women vs New Zealand – Match preview

Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole made their way into the first order of New Zealand when England Women crossed into a six-win win in their first warm-up to the T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

Brunt (3-23) and Shrubsole (2-19) reduced the White Ferns to 38-4, with Brunt firing Sophie Devine (0) from the fourth ball of the game.

New Zealand registered 134-9, thanks mainly to Katey Martin (57 of 44) and Suzie Bates (33 of 38), while English spinner Sophie Ecclestone got 2-21 after hitting twice in the final.

England starters Danni Wyatt (42) and Amy Jones (21) got 41 for the first wicket, but Heather Knight's side then slipped to 41-2 after Jones knocked down Lea Tahuhu on her stumps and Brunt ( 0) He was caught in the same bowler two balls later.

However, Knight hit an undefeated 45 while his position with Wyatt, Fran Wilson (13) and Tammy Beaumont (9th) took England to his goal with 12 surplus deliveries at Karen Rolton Oval.

Knight, whose team plays with Sri Lanka in a second warm-up on Tuesday before opening its World Cup campaign against South Africa next Sunday, said: "It was a good pitch, so it was a very good performance from our players."

"Katherine obviously gave us an excellent start and that was backed by the rest of the attack."

"Anya played very well and Sophie seemed threatening at all times, which is important because it means we can keep looking for wickets throughout the tickets. Jonesy and Danni started very well and that helped us get ahead of the game."

"It is good that trust exceeds the line with only four fallen terrain. I hope we can continue that against Sri Lanka on Tuesday before flying to Perth."

Watch the ICC T20 Women's World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket since Friday.