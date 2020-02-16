England will take valuable confidence and the momentum of victory & # 39; massive & # 39 ;, says Rob Key | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML20fc2ccb0eca497b03ab3b2ac5435dad11% %MINIFYHTML20fc2ccb0eca497b03ab3b2ac5435dad12%







Jonny Bairstow scored a quick 64 shot while England chased 223 at Centurion

The victory in the series over South Africa is "massive,quot; for England before the T20 World Cup, according to Sky Sports expert Rob Key.

Eoin Morgan led his team to a five-win victory in the third decisive T20I, scoring 57 blisters of 22 balls while tourists chased 223 to win with five extra balls.

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler also reached the fifties and with England scheduled to play just six more T20 games before the start of the tournament, Key believes that the confidence gained from such a win is extremely valuable.

"We know they have a lot of character, but it also shows how good they are," he said. Sky sports. "When (South Africa) gets that score, I don't think England feared that at any time. They have so many options."

"I always say that in T20, everything is fine and well winning as a team, but having individuals, like Eoin Morgan and the way he chased him, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and those players, get so much confidence from that."

"T20, both as a team and as a player, has to do with momentum and confidence, and that (winning) will keep them in a good position. That was a massive victory."

With just under 450 runs scored in less than 40 overs, it was a difficult day for bowlers, but Key believes England's attack can take an important lesson from it with surfaces similar to hitters expected in Australia during the T20 World Cup later in the year.

"Mark Wood approached me and told me he was everywhere when he entered the intermediate stage and is now elated," said Key.

"I think that is what you learn, we look at it and think that if you have passed at six or seven and then you had a good game, but you have to change it in a field like this and think (you have done well) even if you have gone at eight o'clock.

"Adil Rashid played brilliantly today, but his economy rate would not have been what you would say is an outstanding bowling game and he only got a wicket."

"But on that surface you have to reassemble it and I think they will do the same (in the T20 World Cup in Australia) and they will learn on a flat field when they have scored 220, if they have gone for 40 runs, then you have really had a good day ".

