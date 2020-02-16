Engaged Nicky Jam shares the video of Valentine's proposal for Cydney Moreau

The rapper of & # 39; X & # 39; it springs up in her announcement of commitment that he is & # 39; the happiest man in the world & # 39 ;, while her fiancee shares in her own position that she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with him.
Nicky Jam marked Valentine's Day (February 14) by committing to his girlfriend Cydney Moreau.
The Latin pop star went to Instagram on Saturday (February 15) to share a video of the romantic moment, showing the couple to reach an outdoor place next to the beach when they kneel and ask Cydney to marry the.
"The best Valentine's Day of my life. I love you @cydrrose. I hope we are together until we grow old. I am the happiest man in the world and nobody can change that," he wrote, according to an Entertainment translation tonight.
Friends and fans quickly headed to the comments section to congratulate the "X" hitmaker, with Maluma writing: "What happiness! Big Nicky."
In a second post, Nicky shared a picture of a pool covered with silver balloons and a giant sign made of white balloons that says "Marry me."
Cydney added with his own clip post, "Yes x a million. I love you so much. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. The best day of all #happyvalentinesday."
"I love you fiance @nickyjampr," the model added, along with several other photos, including a close-up of her new diamond engagement ring.
