Elton John cries while struggling with street pneumonia and leaves the stage

The rocket man gets excited and starts crying when he is forced to interrupt his performance in New Zealand due to his battle against ambulatory pneumonia.

Mr Elton John He was forced to interrupt a concert in New Zealand on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after becoming ill with pneumonia while walking.

The 72-year-old lost his voice for almost two hours on his set at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, while performing his success "Daniel" and informed fans: "I can't sing."

Before leaving the stage, the rocker added: "I have to go. I'm sorry."

Elton seemed to cry as he leaned on his piano and shook his head. Fans gave him a big ovation as he left the stage, helped by assistants.

He previously told concert goers that he had been diagnosed with a walking pneumonia hours before the show.

In an emotional Instagram post hours after he left the stage, Sir Elton wrote: "I played and sang with all my heart, until my voice couldn't sing anymore. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. Say everything I had ". "

"Thank you very much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's presentation. I am eternally grateful."

The star plans to play two more concerts in Auckland this week. It is not clear when he will return to the stage at this time. Sir Elton is currently playing dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour.