Eli Rogers explains the decision to skip the mother's funeral for the XFL game

Eli Rogers said he was thinking about what his mother would "want for me,quot; when he made the decision to skip his funeral to play in an XFL game on Saturday.

DC Defenders' open receiver's mother, Tranae Jackson, was buried in Miami on Saturday, but her son was in Washington playing a game against the New York Guardians.

When asked why he had done it, Rogers told ESPN: "Man, I'm really thinking about her and what she would want for me."

"We have a certain relationship in which she understands that I am not very fond of certain things."

"So I just wrote a letter, I let my family read it at the funeral and they said it was a great participation.

"I can't wait to go back and talk to them so they can tell me everything about it."

Rogers had five catches for 49 yards in the 27-0 Defenders' victory over the Guardians.

The 27-year-old spent three seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2016 and 2018, accumulating 822 receiving yards and catching four touchdowns.

I know that my mother is proud of who I am today and the decision I chose today. Without his sacrifice and humiliation, I would not be where I am today. Thanks to her I was able to pursue my dreams. That's all she wanted from me. I love you mom – E L I (@__ bELIeve17) February 15, 2020

Commenting on Twitter before Saturday's game, Rogers wrote: "Today was one of the most difficult decisions I had to make in my life. My mother's last service is today and I will not be there. After a long conversation. with God and her, I came to this conclusion … I know that most people may think I'm crazy. Even selfish …

"I respect your opinion. But in life, sometimes, it's not about doing what you feel is right, it's about doing what you know is right. It's not about knowing someone physically. It's about knowing how to build a relationship with a person from the inside out.

"I know that my mother is proud of who I am today and the decision I chose today. Without her sacrifice and humiliation, I would not be where I am today. Thanks to her I could be in a position to pursue her." my dreams. That's all she wanted from me. "