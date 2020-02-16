El Cerrito, BART stations in Richmond reopened after a police shooting, hospitalized suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0a9518e90c15c82adf44ae460195c49a11% %MINIFYHTML0a9518e90c15c82adf44ae460195c49a12%

EL CERRITO (KPIX) – The BART stations in El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond were closed for approximately 8 hours on Saturday, while BART police detectives investigated a shooting involving an officer who left a young adult man with " life-threatening injuries. " Chief Ed Alvarez said.

Officers were called at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance on a northbound train that involves a young man and a young woman, Alvarez said during a press conference outside the El Cerrito del Norte station.

The two were arguing, Alvarez said, and the person who called the police said he saw a gun on the suspect's waist.

BART officers boarded the train and confronted the suspect at gunpoint, Alvarez said. The suspect ran off the train, climbed onto the station platform and then to the tracks. Alvarez said the suspect showed a gun while on the track.

"The suspect produced a weapon and our officers fired, finally recovering a weapon," Alvarez said. "The suspect has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte remains closed due to ongoing police activity. air conditioning transit is providing mutual help: take bus 52 from n. Transfer from Berkeley to the 72 or 72M bus for service to Cerrito Plaza, Cerrito del Norte and Richmond. – SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 15, 2020

In an audio recording published by broadcastify.com, a police dispatcher can be heard transmitting the 911 call to the police: "The man was standing on the woman, he cursed her, grabbed her by the waist … ( witness) saw a gun, "said the dispatcher. .

Alvarez said the officers arrived with their weapons drawn and confronted the suspect, but then ran away. Witnesses said the persecution continued on the tracks where the shots were fired.

"As soon as I put my head in, all you hear is about 6, 7 shots," said a witness who didn't want to be identified. "

"Pow, pow, pow, pow … about 7, 8 times … and then you just smell gunpowder," the witness said, describing the shots. "Horrible. It was horrible. They didn't have to do that, they didn't."

When asked if it was possible for the suspect to take out a gun and aim at the police, the witness said: “No, he was on the train with his girlfriend. They traveled on the BART train like everyone else. And you could clearly see that he wasn't trying to take out his gun or anything. And it showed that when he ran away from the police, he was grabbing his pants.

"When he jumped into the tracks, he must have left his pocket and that was what persecuted them to start shooting," said the witness.

“The young man jumped on the tracks and kept running. And he was asked to stop … but he decided not to, "said witness Steve Hopper.

"I appreciate our police departments," Hopper continued. “They keep us safe. There are always two sides to each story. I just saw my angle. I don't know what happened before that. "

Chief Alvarez said he was not ready to give details about whether the suspect pointed the gun menacingly.

"At this point, we are in the process of recovering a video of the station, the trains and the body cameras of the two officers who were at the scene involved," Alvarez said. “At this point, we know that there was a weapon involved. We will watch the video and verify all that information. "

Two BART officers were directly involved with the incident, Alvarez said; It was not immediately known how many shots were fired.

"Our officers reacted the way they were trained to react," Alvarez said. "They did a good job."

Trains on the Richmond line ran to El Cerrito Plaza and then turned.

AC Transit provided service from North Berkeley Station and from there, passengers could take the AC Transit Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

At 10 p.m., BART provided a limited train service on the Orange Line and the Richmond station was reopened. The El Cerrito del Norte station reopened around 10:15 p.m.