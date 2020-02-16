Egypt's chief prosecutor denies that detained activist has been tortured | News

%MINIFYHTML4668eb5853c9f024909d88b23525bff211% %MINIFYHTML4668eb5853c9f024909d88b23525bff212%

The prosecutor general of Egypt denied allegations that the police tortured a human rights activist and investigator detained during interrogations.

Police arrested Patrick George Zaki, an Egyptian student at the University of Bologna in Italy, after landing in Cairo earlier this month for what was supposed to be a brief visit home.

Zaki told his lawyers that he was beaten, subjected to electric shocks, threatened and interrogated about his work and activism, according to The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a Cairo-based human rights group that previously employed him as a rights researcher. gender.

The investigator's lawyer, Huda Nasrallah, also told The Associated Press news agency that Zaki repeated his allegations of torture on Saturday during a court hearing to appeal against his detention. The court rejected the appeal. Zaki is being held while prosecutors investigate allegations of spreading false news and calling for unauthorized protests, among other complaints.

But in a two-page statement on Sunday, Attorney General Hamada el-Sawy 's office said Zaki did not report that he was "damaged or violated during his arrest or detention,quot; when he spoke to the prosecution on February 8, the day after his arrest

"The prosecution also did not observe any visible injury that could be useful for the investigations, and that the defendant responded by denying the existence of any injury to his body," the statement said.

As evidence in the case against Zaki, the Egyptian national security agency provided 10 printed pages from a Facebook account with the name of Patrick George Zaki. The statement described it as "inflammatory material against state institutions and figures."

He said Zaki denied the charges against him, and that the prosecutor's office ordered him to remain in custody pending further investigations.

Egypt banned all unauthorized protests in 2013, months after President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, then Minister of Defense, led the military removal of the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, after mass protests.

Zaki's case has caused alarm among human rights groups and has also shaken Italy amid fears that the case of the murdered Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni will be repeated.

Regeni's body was found on the side of a road on the outskirts of Cairo in 2016, showing great signs of torture.

After four years of investigation, no one has been arrested or charged with the murder of the 28-year-old, despite months of alleged cooperation between Egyptian and Italian prosecutors. Italy continues to pressure Egypt to speed up the investigation.