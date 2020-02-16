Effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the oil and gas market | Coronavirus outbreak

As the number of deaths from the coronavirus continues to increase, it is paralyzing not only China's economy but it is having a global effect worldwide.

The Formula One race in Shanghai has been postponed and this year's Mobile World in Barcelona has been canceled. Oil prices have fallen 20 percent below their January peaks, which increases the possibility that OPEC can reduce production again.

But it is not only OPEC that is feeling the prick. China also rejected gas tankers, halving gas prices.

Yury Sentyurin, general secretary of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, said: "This is a situation of force majeure. Any contract between sellers and buyers has a special clause … called force majeure, for some events and situations that are outside the influence of the participants of the parties to the contracts ".

Sentyurin points out that there may be some postponements and delays in the contracts, but he argues: "I think this is a temporary situation because fortunately life has not stopped and people will continue to live, will continue to produce, will continue to consume and everything will continue, from my point of view. "

The economic impact of sea level rise

The warming of the oceans and the melting of polar ice caps could cause sea levels to rise more than a meter (three feet) by the end of the century, according to the United Nations.

The increase could displace or affect up to 680 million people living along the coasts of the world. The National Oceanography Center (NOC) in the United Kingdom projected that flooding due to rising sea levels could cost the world $ 14 billion annually by 2100.

Indonesia plans to spend more than $ 30 billion to move its capital because Jakarta is sinking at an alarming rate. Most of the city could be submerged by 2050.

The United States will need to spend $ 400 billion over the next 20 years to improve its flood defenses. And the state of New York is considering spending more than $ 100 billion on a storm barrier, an idea President Trump calls: "expensive, dumb and unfriendly to the environment."

But the World Bank believes that every dollar spent on maritime defenses can yield between $ 7 and $ 10 by avoiding costly damages.

Swenja Surminski, director of Adaptation Research at the Grantham Research Institute, tells Al Jazeera that climate change is the "defining theme of our generation,quot; and that "it is no longer a distant threat,quot;, since the impacts of climate change You can see, particularly along the coast areas

"Coastal areas are particularly exposed, not only because of sea level rise, but also because of other challenges."

Surminski points out that the use of water and the fact that approximately half of all global megacities are in coastal areas are important challenges to combat the threat of climate change and sea level rise.

"So these are massive and still growing places, where people live, where their livelihoods are located, and are exposed to rising sea levels."

Source: Al Jazeera News