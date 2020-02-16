Edward Kahn, Chicago jeweler and Holocaust survivor, dies at 103 – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – One of the oldest survivors of the Holocaust has died.

For 60 years, Chicago jeweler Edward Kahn counted gems of queens, princes and Hollywood royalty among his collections.

He and his wife Adele built the Kahn House, one of the best real estate jewelers in the world, with locations in Chicago and Palm Beach, Florida.

Kahn died on Valentine's day.

Just six weeks ago he announced plans to retire, saying that his daughter Tobina Kahn would take the locations on Magnificent Mile and Palm Beach.

Kahn, who lost his parents and his sister in the Holocaust, arrived in this country from Romania 60 years ago with only $ 100 in his pocket and a jewelry empire grew.

He is survived by his wife, three children and two granddaughters.

Instead of flowers, Kahn's family requests charitable donations to the New Palm Beach Synagogue.

Edward Kahn was 103 years old.