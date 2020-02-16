Dwyane Wade shares his favorite memory of Kobe Bryant off the court

Dwyane Wade The loss of his friend and colleague continues to mourn, Kobe Bryant.
Just a month ago, the legendary basketball player died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In addition to his death, Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were also victims of the accident.
On Saturday night, Wade talked about his friendship with the late Lakers star during the NBA All-Star 2020 game.
"It still doesn't feel real," he told E! News & # 39; Rocsi Diaz. "The only thing we are trying to do is try to continue his legacy … by continuing to live life. For me, I am in my second act, as Kobe was, so I look at him (like)" Very well, Kob. I have to do my job to lead the next generation. "Right now, I feel it is my job to lead."
"There is much more in life. I miss my friend … we all do it," he continued. "I feel we all lost a loved one. But he left such an incredible legacy and so many memories behind us that we all keep talking every day."
Wade also shared one of his favorite memories off the court with Bryant, who admitted that it was difficult to choose because he had "so many,quot; with the deceased star.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
He explained that Kobe approached him after learning that he and Gabrielle UnionHe moved to Los Angeles.
"For me, what I love was when we moved to Los Angeles, he approached me immediately and said: & # 39; Hey, let me know when I can go see you play & # 39; that's what I love … It really was that we are family. And the family supports the family. "
Wade remembers not setting up an appointment to catch up with Bryant, because he wanted to wait until the play-offs.
Rocsi Diaz
"And I never approached …", he shared. "Because I knew he was busy, but he definitely approached me. But this is an example of not waiting. I was waiting until the play-offs caught up and we never had the chance to do it. But that's how he was. "
Tonight's NBA All-Star game will honor the late Lakers star and the other eight victims of the helicopter crash.
Kicking things Jennifer Hudson It is set to pay special tribute, while players will wear t-shirts that pay homage to Gianna and Kobe.
In addition, the NBA Commissioner announced that the NBA's Most Valuable Star Game Player Award has been renamed to honor Bryant.
"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game." Adam Silver He said in a statement Saturday night, which was shared with E! News. "He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."
Earlier this week, Bryant and his teenage daughter were buried.
On February 24, the Staples Center will hold a special public memorial service for the deceased star and the victims in the helicopter crash.