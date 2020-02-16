Dwyane Wade shares his favorite memory of Kobe Bryant off the court

Dwyane Wade The loss of his friend and colleague continues to mourn, Kobe Bryant.

Just a month ago, the legendary basketball player died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. In addition to his death, Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were also victims of the accident.

On Saturday night, Wade talked about his friendship with the late Lakers star during the NBA All-Star 2020 game.

"It still doesn't feel real," he told E! News & # 39; Rocsi Diaz. "The only thing we are trying to do is try to continue his legacy … by continuing to live life. For me, I am in my second act, as Kobe was, so I look at him (like)" Very well, Kob. I have to do my job to lead the next generation. "Right now, I feel it is my job to lead."

"There is much more in life. I miss my friend … we all do it," he continued. "I feel we all lost a loved one. But he left such an incredible legacy and so many memories behind us that we all keep talking every day."