The Daytona 500 is the biggest stage in NASCAR, and often attracts many high profile guests.

This year is no different. Donald Trump is expected to add the 2020 edition of the race to his list of sporting events he has attended since he became president.

In addition, a familiar face will be waving the green flag.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the expected appearance of Donald Trump in Daytona 500, and information about the great marshal, the honorary starter and the national anthem singer.

Is Donald Trump in the Daytona 500?

Donald Trump is expected to be the great quarterback of Daytona 500, a decision first reported by the Associated Press. It was rumored that Trump planned to attend the race for days, and his expected appearance was confirmed by the president of Daytona International Speedway, Chip Wile, on Thursday.

Statement by the president of Daytona International Speedway, Chip Wile, on the visit of the president of the United States to the DAYTONA 500. pic.twitter.com/YvyHgv1HiW – Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) February 13, 2020

Earlier this year, Trump attended the college football championship. In 2019, he attended four sporting events: World Series Game 5, UFC 244, LSU at Alabama football and the Army-Navy game.

The only former president who attended a Daytona 500 was George W. Bush in 2004, but George H. W. Bush (1992) and Ronald Reagan (1984) attended the Firecracker 400 in Daytona during his terms.

Who is the great quarterback of Daytona 500?

Donald Trump is the great quarterback of the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020, which means he will issue the directive for drivers to start their engines.

Previous politicians to be a great marshal include President George H. W. Bush (1978), President George W. Bush (2004) and Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas (1999).

Last year's Grand Marshal was the star of the Houston Texans J.J. Watt.

Who is the honorary starter of the Daytona 500?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will wave the green flag as an honorary holder of the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020. Two-time winner of the Daytona 500, Earnhardt was the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500 Miles 2018.

Who sings the national anthem on the 500 Miles of Daytona in 2020?

Nalani Quintello, sergeant of the Air Force and former American Idol contestant, will sing the national anthem before the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020. Quintello is a native of Florida and will be the third military member to perform the anthem of the 500 Daytona Miles in the Last four years.