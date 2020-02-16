Dog The bounty hunter says he proposed to Moon Angell because he knew she would say no, admits she would like to be more than friends

Dong the Bounty Hunter has been in the headlines lately for his friendship with his late wife's former assistant. Although Moon Angell no longer lives with him, he is open to a relationship with her.

Supposedly, Moon was only there to watch the reality star that took Beth Chapman's death with extreme force. Now that he has no suicidal thoughts, Angell has left the building.

In an episode of Dr. Oz, Dog proposed to his friend who rejected him, something he knew he would do.

In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, he admits that he may have embarrassed the woman by asking him to be his wife, but he felt that this was the only way to calm the rumors that they were dating.

However, he goes on to say that he is super alone and that he would probably have a relationship with Moon Angell if she were open to it.

‘Yes, I will be honest with you, brother. Yes, I think I would have done it because it was more accessible. "

He went on to say that Moon told him directly: "No one will ever love you as Beth did." You better stop looking for that because there is no woman alive who loves you that way. When you lose your spouse, male or female, you are looking for him again. Then you look for that and someone tell you that, it stopped me dry. I'm like, wow, so she's cold-blooded. She knows how to stop me and that is a direct point. "

He also referred to the state of his relationship with his children.

Baby Lyssa infamously revealed that Moon went out with her brother and was putting her clothes in the closet where her late stepmother's clothes were.

Dog said he has to "reorganize,quot; everyone because they have been "fighting,quot; since the death of his partner.



