Dog, puppies are fine after being found alone in a snowdrift – Up News Info

Authorities say a dog and its six puppies are recovering and growing rapidly after being found alone in a snowdrift in northwest Minnesota.

Red Lake Rose Rescue Shelter officials say a family discovered the dog, now called Snowbelle, lying with his litter in more than a foot of snow near a wooded area.

Shelter officials say the puppies were about three weeks old and hungry because Snowbelle had stopped producing milk. The family took the puppies and their mother to the rescue operation, which is located in the Red Lake Indian reservation.

%MINIFYHTMLf6a6c60d2737173ed5351d3e16b6099811% %MINIFYHTMLf6a6c60d2737173ed5351d3e16b6099812%

The shelter says that Snowbelle is already fixed and that her puppies are being adopted.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).