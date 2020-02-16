DNA leads to the arrest of a wanted man in 2004 Sexual assault at the Mountain View hotel – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLda0c5f8fea72ae140e01c16a6c28f81611% %MINIFYHTMLda0c5f8fea72ae140e01c16a6c28f81612%

Mountain View (KPIX) – A suspect man in a sexual assault case first reported to the police 15 years ago is behind bars after DNA tests put investigators on their way.

At the time of his arrest, Van Overton, Jr. did not shy away from attention. He was very involved in his community in Albuquerque as an advocate for children, spoke at a TEDx event last year and was honored by the city as a volunteer of the year.

On Friday, the 45-year-old man became a suspect, after the Albuquerque authorities were able to prove a rape kit that was in an order book for more than 20 years.

"They focused on Mr. Overton and coincided exactly with these two alleged violations," said Gilbert Gallegos of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Albuquerque police say the alleged violation occurred in 1997. Overton was just over 20 years old. In a police report, a woman says she asked him to go out with him to a party and then sexually assaulted her.

"Once we outsourced that, we got the results, the detectives started looking for him and discovered that there was a blow in that case of another violation in 2004 in California," Gallegos said.

Mountain View police say a woman, who was 42 at the time, told police that a suspect broke into her motel room and sexually assaulted her for almost half an hour before leaving. DNA evidence was collected from his pillow.

"APD detectives began working immediately with Mountain View police to try to reconstruct exactly who the author might be," Gallegos said.

Sixteen years later, Mountain View police say they never gave up on bringing justice to the victim.

"She is very relieved and what she told me is that she can finally sleep well and stop sleeping with one eye open," said Captain Jessica Nowaski of the Mountain View Police Department.

Captain Nowaski was the original detective assigned to the case.

"I am grateful that Albuquerque has found the funds and has gone to the criminal laboratory and the police department to get out of its portfolio of sexual assault kits, so we can close this case.

Overton, Jr. was arrested on several charges, including sexual assault and robbery with the intention of committing a violation. He has been extradited back to Santa Clara County and is being held without bail.