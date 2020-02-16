Disney star Nikita Pearl Waligwa lost the battle against a brain tumor at age 15

%MINIFYHTML9db9b055e10bbae6fbc42efa1647c4ff11% %MINIFYHTML9db9b055e10bbae6fbc42efa1647c4ff12%

The actress who stars alongside Lupita Nyong & # 39; o and David Oyelowo in the & # 39; Queen of Katwe & # 39; de la Casa del Ratón died in the hospital after his battle with a brain tumor.

Actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa He died after fighting with a brain tumor.

The 15-year-old star played Gloria at Disney "Katwe Queen", assuming the role of a friend of the Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, together Lupita Nyong & # 39; o Y David Oyelowo.

She was first diagnosed with the tumor in 2016 and, after radiotherapy, she was told she was cancer free a year later. However, another tumor was detected in 2019, and the teenager died at the TMR International Hospital in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, according to local media.

A family member said he was in great pain and added: "The brain was swollen and exerted a lot of pressure," according to the British newspaper The Sun.

The staff of Nikita Gayaza High School tweeted about the sad news and shared: "Very good, Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a love to many and we lost you to a brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in the (year) S. 3. Rest in perfect peace my dear. "

They have also received tributes from fans, who offered their condolences to the young actress.