Did the coronavirus originate in the Chinese government laboratory?

Chinese scientists believe that the deadly coronavirus may have started in a research facility just 300 meters from the Wuhan fish market.

A new explosive document from the University of Technology of South China, sponsored by Beijing, says that the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC) could have generated contagion in Hubei Province.

"The possible origins of coronavirus 2019-nCoV," written by scholars Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao, states that the WHCDC kept animals plagued with diseases in laboratories, including 605 bats.

He also mentions that bats, which are related to the coronavirus, once attacked a researcher and "the bat's blood was on his skin."

Workers with protective equipment carry a bag containing a giant salamander that was reportedly escaped from the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, in Hubei Province, in central China, in January.

The report says: & # 39; The genome sequences of the patients were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis (intermediate horseshoe bat) & # 39 ;.

Describe how the only native bats are located about 600 miles from the Wuhan seafood market and that the probability of bats flying from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces was minimal.

In addition, there is little to suggest that the local population eat bats as evidenced by the testimonies of 31 residents and 28 visitors.

Instead, the authors point out that the research is carried out within a few hundred meters in the WHCDC.

According to the report, one of the WHCDC researchers described quarantining for two weeks after a bat's blood fell on the skin. That same man was also quarantined after a bat urinated him.

& # 39; The WHCDC was also adjacent to Union Hospital (Figure 1, below) where the first group of doctors became infected during this epidemic. The report says.

And he also mentions the discovery of a live bat tick, parasites known for their ability to transmit infections through the blood of a host animal.

"It is plausible that the virus has leaked and some of them contaminated the initial patients in this epidemic, although solid evidence is needed in future studies."

And in addition to the WHCDC, the report suggests that the Wuhan Institute of Virology could also have leaked the virus, as MailOnline already reported.

"This laboratory reported that Chinese horseshoe bats were natural reservoirs for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) that caused the 2002-3 pandemic," the report says.

Staff members of the Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team drive their vehicle when they leave the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market closed in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei, on January 11.

The seafood market after the police closed it in early January

"The principal investigator participated in a project that generated a chimeric virus using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, and reported the human emergency potential 10. A direct speculation was that the SARS-CoV or its derivative could be filtered from the laboratory."

The report concludes that "the killer coronavirus probably originated in a laboratory in Wuhan."

It occurs when the outbreak has infected more than 69,000 people worldwide, with 1,665 deaths in China, most of them in the central province of Hubei.