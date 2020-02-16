Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo, winners of Buddy Hield at the All-Star Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) – Aaron Gordon lost another epic dump contest. And it was for a couple of inches, that is, the top of Tacko Fall's head.

Derrick Jones Jr. finally earned his long-awaited dump contest title as an exclamation point for an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and for the Miami Heat. Jones Jr. and Gordon needed two additional mates each in the final round before deciding on a winner, Jones Jr. prevailed 48-47 in which he determined who left with the trophy.

Bam Adebayo of Miami also won the skills title, and Buddy Hield of Sacramento took the 3-point crown. His victories were absolute, there was no ambiguity: the ball that entered told the story. The dump contest, much like that of Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins in Chicago 32 years earlier, was reduced to the call of the judges.

Dwyane Wade was one of the judges and said he wanted to have contest winners, but that the judges were told that they should choose a winner.

And when Gordon, the Orlando striker who fell to Zach LaVine in an unforgettable dump contest in Toronto four years ago, chose the 7-foot 5 Fall to leave for his last dump: Fall played college basketball in Orlando at UCF. The best risk-reward moment.

Gordon, who wanted to jump on Shaquille O'Neal, a little shorter than Fall, but declined his invitation, decided to take Fall and needed a 49 to win. But he did not make it totally clear to Fall, and the judges gave him a 47. Thus, Jones was the champion.

"The tallest guy in the gym." Gordon said. "Jumping on someone 7-5 and wetting it, is not an easy task. What did I get, a 47? Come on man. What are we doing?"

The first round was full of accessories: Jones Jr., celebrating his 23rd birthday, had a birthday cake and Adebayo on the court for his first dump, Gordon approached Chance The Rapper, a Chicago native, for a hit, Pat Connaughton of Milwaukee jumped on his teammate Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and kissed the ball out of the glass before his second dump, and Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers also brought his Superman dump years ago.

Jones Jr. and Gordon emerged as the two finalists. Gordon was perfect in every dump to the last, and also reviewed Chance The Rapper several times to the delight of the Chicago crowd.

But in the end, Jones proved to be prophetic.

"I said I would do it," Jones said.

Adebayo attracted the 2018 Skill champion Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn in the first round, without having any problem with the precise pass to a closed window, a tray and a triple that, to win, must be done before an opponent completes the same course. The same in the second round, Adebayo finished with Pascal Siakam of Toronto without failing once again to win his place in the final.

"I told Spencer that I will be the champion," said Adebayo. "We were entering and I told Spencer that I was going to be a champion."

It all came down to great men: Adebayo against Domantas Sabonis of Indiana. It took Adebayo three attempts to make his triple aim to win, and yet he ended up beating Sabonis until the final mark. Sabonis felt that he hastened his second shot, and that gave Adebayo an advantage.

Neither Sabonis nor Adebayo were surprised that a couple of greats ended up fighting for the skills title.

"It just shows how the game is changing and how big men and power forward are basically lifting the ball, passing the ball," Sabonis said.

Adebayo dedicated the victory to her mother, she will also receive the trophy, and said she felt especially honored to compete with a patch that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and the other seven victims of the helicopter accident that took their lives in southern California on January 26.

All competitors on Saturday used a patch with numbers 2 and 24, for Gianna and Kobe, surrounded by nine stars, which means nine victims.

"When I was in high school, I said that if I get to the NBA, I want to meet Kobe," Adebayo said. “I felt this (was) my All-Star to do it. I feel it has had more impact now than before. I do not say that he has not done anything for me, but it only means more now that I know I can never know him. I feel he knows who I am now. So keep trying to make him proud. ”

Adebayo won his trophy with a triple in the final shot, so perhaps it was appropriate for Hield to win his in the same way.

The 3-point competition was reduced to Hield, Booker and Davis Bertans of Washington after five others, including defending champion Joe Harris, were eliminated in the first round. Bertans was first in the final round, scoring 22. Booker was next, scoring 26.

And that left Hield, who made his last six shots of the first round and needed to warm up again at the end of the final.

No problem.

His "money ball,quot; shelf, in which each shot was worth two points, was the final of his five full shelves, and he reached that corner with 19 points. That meant he had to go 4 by 5 on the last shelf to catch Booker.

First do. The second, do. Third, do.

Hield lost the fourth shot before letting the last one fly, dancing with joy when he fell through the net, which gave him a final victory.

"As a shooter, this is on your wish list," said Hield. “You have to enter and you want to win a 3-point shooting. With a stacked field like that, it makes it even better. The pressure is active and you must introduce yourself. "

That was the theme of the night, until the end.