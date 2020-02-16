Derby condemns the comments of former player Craig Ramage towards the & # 39; young players & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6bb1b45c66388a286c37d5293430c70c11% %MINIFYHTML6bb1b45c66388a286c37d5293430c70c12%





Max Lowe criticized comments made by former Derby defender Craig Ramage

Derby has issued a statement condemning the alleged discriminatory comments made by his former player Craig Ramage to a "section of our young players."

Derby's left back, Max Lowe, spoke on social media against comments made by Ramage during BBC Radio Derby & # 39; s Sportscene show.

The club says "they are shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players."

A statement by Derby said: "Derby County Football Club is aware of comments made by a BBC employee after yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town, specifically aimed at a section of our young players.

"We have been in contact with the BBC throughout the day and stress that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination in any way."

"We take comments like these very seriously, we don't tolerate them, and we are shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players."

Previously, Lowe, who was an unused substitute against Huddersfield, wrote in Instagram: "When I was a young black footballer who was making his way into the game, I was surprised by the comments of one of the analysts of the BBC Radio Derby Sportscene after our 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

"With the support of the people around me, and after reading today that Raheem Sterling will lead an anti-racist and anti-discriminatory task force on behalf of players of all backgrounds, I have decided to speak on behalf of black footballers in Condado de Derby

"Racial ignorance, stereotypes and intolerance negatively affect the image of impressionable young soccer players and create an unnecessary division in society.

"I am also disappointed that a public service broadcaster has not intervened to ask the analyst to explain his reasoning or to distance himself from these archaic thoughts."

"This was broadcast at the same time that BBC Derby is promoting a 27-minute feature film with former Rams defender Charlie Palmer about the difficulties he faced when he was a young black footballer in the 1980s.

"As a professional footballer in an ambitious high-profile championship club, I know that my performances will be examined and I have no problem with that, but I don't think it's acceptable for me and my teammate Jayden Bogle to be judged by the color of Our skin.

"Thank you for taking your time to read this, in a world where you can be anything, be kind."