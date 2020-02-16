Denver police investigate the assault that led to death – Up News Info

Home Local News Denver police investigate the assault that led to death – Up News...

Denver police are investigating an assault on Friday night that killed a man as a result of his injuries, agency officials said Sunday.

The assault occurred near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Howard Place. The police went to the place.

The victim of the assault was taken to a hospital, according to a Denver police statement issued Sunday night. The victim died Saturday night at the hospital from his injuries.

The victim was not identified and no other information was provided.

