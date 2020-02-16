Denver cross-country skier found dead near Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center

%MINIFYHTML5a51ee1cd59eb16ae4e061327389ce5511% %MINIFYHTML5a51ee1cd59eb16ae4e061327389ce5512%

A 78-year-old Denver cross-country skier was found dead near the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center on Friday, more than 24 hours after he was last seen alive, according to a statement from Grand County Search and Rescue.

The woman, who has not been identified, was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m. near the Nordic Center at a time when strong winds and blowing snow created snowstorm conditions in the area, according to Grand County Search and Rescue.

The woman's family worried when they could not communicate with the woman on Friday and alerted the authorities. His vehicle was found in the Nordic Center parking lot, and an area search began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

YMCA and Grand County Search and Rescue teams searched for the woman, whose cell phone was traced to the family's second home in Winter Park.

Around 9:30 p.m., a search team found clues that came out of a compact area near the YMCA stables and went downhill to the Nordic Center. The team then found the woman's body in the deep snow near some small trees, according to the statement.

The Great County coroner will determine the cause of the woman's death.