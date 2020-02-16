Denise Richards talks about Aaron Phypers' open marriage rumors

%MINIFYHTML72cbbbc75f6ae28233e9024c21b0694e11% %MINIFYHTML72cbbbc75f6ae28233e9024c21b0694e12%

Amid rumors that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had a multi-month adventure last year, it was also speculated that she was not cheating at all, since Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Now, he addresses the reports: this is what he had to say!

So does the couple have an open marriage or not? Her answer comes after she previously denies that part of the rumors were true, even that she connected with her co-star of Real Housewives.

It all started with a fan who wondered if Denise's husband had a brother who later became a chain to which he finally responded, since the issue became the rumor that she and her husband had an open marriage.

"We don't really have an open marriage," he said.

The next part of the chain was a follower who said they "read somewhere,quot; that Denise and Aaron really had an open marriage.

Once again, Denise emphasized that ‘absolutely not. 100% monogamous for my husband. "

The comments were published under some photos of Denise and Arron in a healing club in Malibu.

The caption read: "My husband shot something really great in his center @ q360club so happy for him,quot;, he helps a lot of people and is the most generous and generous person I've ever met. ❤️ @ aaronwilliamcameron ".

The first silly and third image really showed that the couple was having a lot of fun together.

The second photo, however, was of a cameraman, suggesting that fans will be able to watch their fun time there in a future episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

This is not the first time Denise denies having been involved with Brandi.

However, the other woman has been hinting that her adventure really happened.



