Delta Catering workers "stayed in poverty,quot; to protest at the MSP airport – Up News Info

Delta Air Lines catering workers say they plan to protest on Friday and draw attention to all those who say the airline went into poverty.

Delta plans to pay more than $ 1 billion in shared profits to employees around the world for the sixth consecutive year. The set of record payments of $ 1.6 billion translates into a payment of 16.7 percent for eligible employees, equal to two months of additional payment.

In a profit-sharing celebration, Delta presented a plane dedicated to the "best employees in the world,quot; with more than 90,000 employee names written on the plane, which form the words "thank you."

%MINIFYHTMLa5d96e22d4b3fd9ab2ec5b4f6007f1d611% %MINIFYHTMLa5d96e22d4b3fd9ab2ec5b4f6007f1d612%

However, some workers are not eligible for profit sharing and plan to participate in a death protest, pretending to be dead, in Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Friday.

According to UNITE HERE, union members who work predominantly in the hotel industry say that outsourced airline catering workers who provide food and drinks served on Delta flights at MSP airport and across the country remain trapped in poverty

A survey conducted by UNITE HERE reported that 47 percent of airline workers employed by LSG Sky Chefs at MSP have no insurance. And parents with children under 26, 7 percent reported uninsured children.

"Our negotiation team and a federal mediator have been working since May 2019 to negotiate in good faith with the union that represents our employees," says LSG Sky Chefs in a statement. “Our company has offered salary improvements and is discussing many other issues covered by our collective agreement. We believe that progress is being made with the help of the federal mediator. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith.

Delta also announced a $ 1 billion investment to advance the sustainability of air travel and become the world's first carbon neutral airline.

Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane O & # 39; Meara Sanders, attended the protest at the MSP airport today in support of the fight for a living wage, health care benefits and a fair contract for Minneapolis airport workers.