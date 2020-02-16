Daytona 500 wallet, payment breakdown: How much money will the winner earn in 2020?

%MINIFYHTML7b34fd9e12e80806c9205bb1902ba55211% %MINIFYHTML7b34fd9e12e80806c9205bb1902ba55212%

The NASCAR money world is reserved.

Since 2016, racing portfolios and information on cash prizes have been private, leaving fans combining guesses, obsolete numbers and rare looks behind the curtain to obtain information about the economic image of the sport.

But just before the Daytona 500 of 2020, the association launched the race bag: a record of $ 23.6 million will be distributed among the 40 drivers.

Below is everything you need to know about the Daytona 500 bag, including estimates of how much the winner will earn.

What is the Daytona 500 bag for 2020?

Daytona 500 2020 purse: $ 23.6 million

The $ 23.6 million Daytona 500 2020 bag is the highest in the history of American motor racing, according to a NASCAR announcement.

In 2015, last year NASCAR revealed racing portfolios until this week's announcement, the Daytona 500 wallet was $ 18 million. According to a BK Racing bankruptcy statement and launched by NBC Sports, the Daytona 500 2018 bag was $ 15.5 million.

How much money do you get for winning the Daytona 500?

This requires some conjecture, because NASCAR did not throw the prize money place by place.

The 2015 winner, Joey Logano, earned about $ 1.6 million, approximately 8.8 percent of the total portfolio. That part of the bag was on par with the previous Daytona 500 in recent history.

If the 2020 edition has a similar participation, the winner of the Daytona 500 will take home around $ 2.06 million. It is probably the first NASCAR race to award the winner more than $ 2 million.

How much money does a NASCAR driver earn per race?

The amount of money a NASCAR driver earns in a race depends on what the race is and where it ends. Because the data is not publicly available, the best we can do is estimate from previous data.

The amount of money on the line in a given NASCAR race varies significantly. In 2015, the largest portfolio was $ 18 million in Daytona 500, and the smallest was $ 4,494,688. The average purse was $ 5,556,775.

Then, drivers earn money based on their final position. According to the previous public system, there were more variables and incentives that affected the payment of a career, but that disappeared (along with the publication of those payments) in 2016.

In the 2020 Daytona 500, teams can win between an estimated $ 2.06 million and $ 365,000. Other careers historically had a much flatter payment structure, with payments that would align with approximate estimates between $ 320,000 and $ 78,500 in the 2020 season.

Breakdown of the Daytona 500 2020 prize money

The following table is an estimate, based on the percentages of the previous Daytona 500 purses earned by the finalists, applied to the updated purse of $ 23.6 million by 2020.