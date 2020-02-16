Daytona 500 Stages: Explaining the format, the duration of the stages for the opening of the NASCAR 2020 season

%MINIFYHTML673f0e2a1522836bb51b9ae76ab7741111% %MINIFYHTML673f0e2a1522836bb51b9ae76ab7741112%

Three years ago, the Daytona 500 marked the beginning of a new era for NASCAR and its three main series. The stage race was implemented in an effort to increase the value of entertainment and competitiveness at various points throughout the races.

In 2020, when the Daytona 500 arrives again to begin a new season for the Cup Series, stage races persist as the NASCAR format for the 36 races on the calendar. This despite mixed criticism from fans through three full seasons of stage races.

Earlier this month, NASCAR announced the duration of the stages for those 36 Cup Series races in 2020, starting with the 500 laps of Daytona 500 on Sunday. As always, all races are divided into three stages, with the exception of Coca-Cola 600 in May; The longest NASCAR race requires four stages.

Below is everything you need to know about the stages and the format for the 500 Daytona Miles on Sunday.

Daytona 500 stages

Level 1 : 65 laps – lap 1 to lap 65

: 65 laps – lap 1 to lap 65 Stage 2 : 65 laps – lap 66 to lap 130

: 65 laps – lap 66 to lap 130 Stage 3: 70 laps – lap 131 to lap 200

The duration of the first stage of each race varies by track, but is approximately 25-30 percent of the total length of the race. Stage 2 also represents 25-30 percent of the race, with Stage 3 composed of the remaining mileage after the first two stages, usually about half.

The format for the Daytona 500 Miles is such that the final stage will consist of the last 35 percent of the race. The pit window for Cup cars in Daytona is 40 laps, so different teams and manufacturers will surely implement a wide range of strategies based on the 65 and 70 laps stages.

A precautionary period divides each stage, and the points are given to the pilots who finish in the top 10 of the first two stages. In addition to a playoff point, the winner of the first two stages gets 10 points; the second gets nine points, the third gets eight points and so on.

Below is the payment of points for the first 10 finalists of the first two stages.

Pos. points one) 10 (+1 playoff point) two) 9 9 3) 8 4) 7 7 5) 6 6 6) 5 5 7) 4 4 8) 3 9) two 10) one

At the end of the third stage, which marks the end of the race, the winner gets five playoff points in addition to 40 career points. The second place gets 35 points, the third gets 34 points, the fourth gets 33 points and so on up to 36-40, all of which get only one point.

In the event that the end of the Daytona 500 (or any race) is threatened by bad weather, the race is official at the end of Stage 2.