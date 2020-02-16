Daytona 500 rain delay updates: how long will the weather in the forecast keep the 2020 race delayed?

%MINIFYHTML28be7930fe1c8fe61d6b4ec23e308e2911% %MINIFYHTML28be7930fe1c8fe61d6b4ec23e308e2912%

The 40-car field of the NASCAR Cup Series was literally less than a lap from taking the green flag for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020 before the raindrops began to fall on the Daytona International Speedway at approximately 3:30 p.m ET, delaying the start of the 62nd. Annual Great American Race.

%MINIFYHTML28be7930fe1c8fe61d6b4ec23e308e2913% %MINIFYHTML28be7930fe1c8fe61d6b4ec23e308e2914%

About 10 minutes after the pop-up shower began, the rain stopped and the sun came out when NASCAR began to dry the track.

%MINIFYHTML28be7930fe1c8fe61d6b4ec23e308e2915% %MINIFYHTML28be7930fe1c8fe61d6b4ec23e308e2916%

The forecast for Sunday in Daytona required a 30 percent chance of precipitation, and the radar in the moments before the start of the race showed a handful of emerging showers but no significant weather system.

NASCAR at 3:40 p.m. ET had not issued an update on when it expects to start the Daytona 500.