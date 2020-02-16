Daytona 500 live updates, results, highlights of the opening race of the 2020 NASCAR season

%MINIFYHTML5baa065bb8de1e56201b98adb77ef56a11% %MINIFYHTML5baa065bb8de1e56201b98adb77ef56a12%

The 2020 season of the NASCAR Cup Series is underway with the biggest stock car race of the year, more or less. The Daytona 500 was less than a lap away from taking the green flag before raindrops began to fall on the Daytona International Speedway. What was supposed to be a green flag hour of 3:05 p.m. ET will come in handy after 4 p.m. ET.

%MINIFYHTML5baa065bb8de1e56201b98adb77ef56a13% %MINIFYHTML5baa065bb8de1e56201b98adb77ef56a14%

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman earned their place in the front row for the start of the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020 with their pole qualification speeds, and the rest of the 40-car field was established by the results of the Duels of the Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTML5baa065bb8de1e56201b98adb77ef56a15% %MINIFYHTML5baa065bb8de1e56201b98adb77ef56a16%

MORE: How to watch Daytona 500 live online for free

Last year, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500. The previous year, Austin Dillon took the crown.

Sporting News is tracking live updates lap by lap and highlights of the Daytona 500. Follow below to get full race results.

MORE: No Waltrip, no problem? How Fox's NASCAR 2-man Cup broadcast booth will work

Daytona 500 live updates, highlights of the 2020 race

(All the time ET)

4:19 p.m. – GREEN FLAG. FINALLY.

4:15 p.m. – Progress.

4 p.m. – We are still late! The drivers get anxious.

MORE: How much will the winner of the Daytona 500 Miles earn in 2020?

What time do the Daytona 500 start?

Start time : 2:30 pm. ET

: 2:30 pm. ET Green Flag Time : When the rain stops

: When the rain stops television channel : Fox (TSN in Canada)

: Fox (TSN in Canada) Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go

The start time of 2:30 p.m. ET for the 500 Daytona Miles is really the start time of the pre-race ceremonies, which include the invocation, the national anthem, the command to start engines and the rhythm laps. Which means that Daytona 500 miles were not supposed to be launched until approximately 3:05 p.m. ET, when the green flag was programmed to wave. The rain delayed the green flag's time by at least an hour.

MORE: Why is Donald Trump in the Daytona 500?

Daytona 500 line

Sunday's pole qualification established the first row for the Daytona 500, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning the pole and Alex Bowman recording the second fastest lap. The Thursday Night Duels established the rest of the field for the Daytona 500: the results of Duel 1 determined the inner row, and the results of Duel 2 established the outer row.

Below is the full initial alignment for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020.