Daytona 500 alignment: starting order, pole for the 2020 race based on qualifying results

The initial lineup for the 62nd Daytona 500 is established after Thursday Night's Duels at Daytona races at the Daytona International Speedway.

Joey Logano achieved victory in the first race, securing a place inside the second row for the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the pole of the Daytona 500 last weekend, competed with Logano for victory in the final laps. He finished eighth.

In the night cup, Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Jimmie Johnson finished 1-2 after an accident on the last lap. Byron will start fourth on Sunday while Johnson will be sixth. That ending means that three Hendrick cars will start in the top six and advance from the outside row. Hendrick's driver, Kyle Bowman, will start second after winning that place in the pole standings.

Kyle Busch, the 2019 Series Cup champion, will start 28th after finishing 13th in the second Duel race.

Daniel Suarez lost his chance to reach 500 after he and Ryan Blaney got in touch with their cars near the entrance to Pit Street on lap 30 of the first 60-lap race of the night. The crash sent Suarez's car to the infield turf, which caused significant damage to the splitter and the car's hood. NASCAR granted Blaney's team permission to switch to an auxiliary car for the Daytona 500. Blaney will start at the back of the field on Sunday.

Who won the Daytona 500 pole for 2020?

Sunday's pole qualification established the first row for the Daytona 500, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. winning the pole and Alex Bowman recording the second fastest lap. The Thursday Night Duels established the rest of the field for the Daytona 500: the results of Duel 1 determined the inner row, and the results of Duel 2 established the outer row.

Below is the full initial alignment for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020.

Daytona 500 line

Pos. Start Driver one) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. two) Alex Bowman 3) Joey Logano 4) William Byron 5) Aric Almirola 6) Jimmie Johnson 7) Ryan Newman 8) Kyle larson 9) Brad Keselowski 10) Kevin Harvick eleven) Bubba Wallace 12) Cole Custer 13) Austin Dillon 14) Erik jones fifteen. Martin Truex Jr. sixteen. Matt DiBenedetto 17) Christopher Bell 18) Kurt Busch 19) Chris Buescher twenty) Ross Chastain twenty-one) Denny Hamlin 22) Tyler Reddick 2. 3) John Hunter Nemechek 24) Ty dillon 25) Chase Elliott 26) Michael McDowell 27) Ryan Blaney 28) Kyle busch 29) Clint bowyer 30) David Ragan 31) Ryan Preece 32) Timmy hill 33) Justin Haley 3. 4) Brennan Poole 35) Quin Houff 36) Corey LaJoie 37) Joey Gase 38) B.J. Mcleod 39) Brendan Gaughan 40) Reed Sorenson

The alignment has been updated with the correct starting positions.