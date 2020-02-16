David Pastrnak scores 42nd goal when Bruins passes Detroit, 4-1

BOSTON (AP) – In addition to the Bruins playing this season, a team that always gave them trouble was the Red Wings.

It took three meetings, but Boston finally discovered how to solve its problems against the inhabitants of the NHL winery.

David Pastrnak scored his 42nd goal of the season on Saturday to lead the Bruins beyond Detroit 4-1, giving Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins his 200th victory as an NHL coach.

Cass Bruce Cassidy on Detroit's win today: "We wanted to make sure we got a win today. We had a couple of losses for them this year; we wanted to make sure we dealt with business in the right way." pic.twitter.com/KAwxnRcuSl – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2020

Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal and helped Pastrnak's goal for Boston, which has won eight of its last nine games. Charlie McAvoy added one goal and one assist and Charlie Coyle had his 13th goal. Tuukka Rask finished with 25 saves to improve to 14-0-6 at home this season, tying the overall streak of points at the home of a Bruins goalkeeper. Tiny Thompson started the 1929-30 season 20-0-0.

.@tuukkarask react following the #NHLBruins 4-1 victory over the Red Wings this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/Dh2O7VTUlo – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2020

Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three straight games and have the least points in the NHL. Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves.

Cassidy has 153 victories with Boston and 47 with Washington Capitals.

Marchand said that even when the Bruins were left behind 1-0 early, there was no panic.

"I don't think we were really worried about that," Marchand said. “We had it tonight. We could say it. We came out very hard and really controlled the game throughout the game. "

The Bruins were beaten 7-3 in two losses to the Red Wings earlier this season. This time Boston was the aggressor from the beginning, beating Detroit 41-26 for the game.

Although as in the previous two meetings, the Bruins had trouble finishing the first offensive opportunities.

Boston was awarded the first power game of the game when Gustav Lindstrom was sent to the penalty area for keeping. Boston was in the attack when Helm slipped Torey Krug's pass near the blue line and started a 2-on-1 break. Krug backed away and tried to slow down Helm, but Helm was able to shoot Rask's wrist to put the Red Wings in front 1-0.

Things changed in the second period when the Bruins needed less than five minutes to get three goals in a row.

Boston was empty on a 3-on-2 break when Marchand's shot was cleared again in the groove toward McAvoy. He crossed it through the crowd and put it in the left corner of the net to tie the game.

Less than two minutes later, Bergeron put Boston in front when he fed on Marchand, cut inside Adam Erne and hit his shot of Bernier.

"We made it too easy for them," said Red Wings end Frans Nielsen. "It's a good team, but at least they have to work for their possibilities."

Boston struck again 2:10 later when Danton Heinen pulled the disk out of a scrum behind the Red Wings network and passed McAvoy on the blue line. McAvoy fired a shot, which was deflected by Coyle towards the net to make the 3-1.

.@ CharlieCoyle_3 on his goal number 13 of the season this afternoon: "It's good to be rewarded … good for us for staying positive and keep working. It's good to get the result." pic.twitter.com/ZaJ9pN4Rd4 – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2020

"If you are losing to a certain team as we were losing to Washington for about six years, you have to tie it at some point," Rask said. "Every game matters, so it's no different."

NOTES Rask is the sixth goalkeeper in NHL history with a streak of 20 points or more at home in a regular season. … Jeremy Lauzon returned from a two-game suspension for a blow to the head last week of Derek Stepan of the Arizona Coyotes. … Bruins winger David Krejci played in his 900th NHL game. … Mike Green of Detroit played in his 300th game as Red Wing.