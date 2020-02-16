David Eason reveals his current relationship status and that of Jenelle Evans amid reconciliation reports

Amid reports that Jenelle Evans and David Eason get back together, the man clarified that the type of relationship he really has with the Teen Mom star is strictly co-parental. The rumors that they had gathered came after David and Jenelle also got back together.

However, David spoke with HollywoodLife, telling the media that joint parenthood "sums up quite well,quot; the state of their relationship.

%MINIFYHTMLcf4df23f7a52b36acb8a095d695ff37411% %MINIFYHTMLcf4df23f7a52b36acb8a095d695ff37412%

‘Jenelle and I didn't get back together, but we really tried to work on our friendship. We are trying to be the best parents we can at the moment, "he explained.

The former married couple share a daughter together.

As you know, people were pretty sure they had rekindled their romance after being seen at several outings in Nashville.

In addition, they were trapped in the Aldean bar, which is a kitchen and a rooftop restaurant, so fans thought it was a date.

However, a person with insider information also said the same as David, and insisted that they are not officially together again, but that they have been working quietly to strengthen their relationship as co-parents and spend more time together. They are really doing this for their children and their family. Jenelle is watching 2020 as a new beginning without MTV and all the additional drama and is focusing on bringing her family back together. She wants to be able to share better with him, but she is being cautious since she has not forgotten what happened, so she is taking things easy. "

However, the source also mentioned that Jenelle still has strong feelings for her ex, so it took her so long to get away from her toxic relationship.

Ad

They also commented that people close to the celebration of Teen Mom are disappointed, but not surprised that he has let David return to his life, even if it is not romantically.



Post views:

one