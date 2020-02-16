David Beckham and Kids cheer on Victoria Beckham at the Fashion Show

Victoria Beckham He debuted his fall-winter 2020 collection at his London Fashion Week parade on Sunday with the support of his biggest fans: his family.

The designer and husband of Spice Girl David Beckham, his two youngest children Romeo Beckham17 Beckham cross14 years old and her daughter Harper beckham, 8, sat in the front row at the event, next to fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour. He also attended: David's mother Sandra Beckham and Victoria's mother Jackie Adams

While on his way to the show, David posted a selfie of him and Harper in a car in his Instagram story, writing: "Someone is excited for Mom's show." He later shared videos of the event, writing: "Wow wow amazing @victoriabeckham,quot; and "We are proud of you, mom."

"I'm so proud of you mom ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️," Romeo wrote on his own page.

Not seen: the eldest son of David and Victoria, Brooklyn Beckham. He has attended his mother's fashion shows before and joined his parents at the Paris Fashion Week events last month.