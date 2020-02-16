David Beckham and Kids cheer on Victoria Beckham at the Fashion Show

Victoria Beckham He debuted his fall-winter 2020 collection at his London Fashion Week parade on Sunday with the support of his biggest fans: his family.
The designer and husband of Spice Girl David Beckham, his two youngest children Romeo Beckham17 Beckham cross14 years old and her daughter Harper beckham, 8, sat in the front row at the event, next to fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour. He also attended: David's mother Sandra Beckham and Victoria's mother Jackie Adams
While on his way to the show, David posted a selfie of him and Harper in a car in his Instagram story, writing: "Someone is excited for Mom's show." He later shared videos of the event, writing: "Wow wow amazing @victoriabeckham,quot; and "We are proud of you, mom."
"I'm so proud of you mom ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️," Romeo wrote on his own page.
Not seen: the eldest son of David and Victoria, Brooklyn Beckham. He has attended his mother's fashion shows before and joined his parents at the Paris Fashion Week events last month.
The Beckham family has always supported Victoria in her parades. See photos of the Sunday event and others below:
Darren Gerrish / WireImage
Sitting with anna
Romeo Beckham, Beckham cross, David Beckham, Harper beckham Y Anna Wintour Attend the Victoria Beckham Winter-Fall 2020 show in February 2020.
Gareth Cattermole / BFC / Getty Images for BFC
Woman of the hour
Fashion designer and Spice Girl walks the runway at her winter-fall 2020 show in February 2020.
Instagram / David Beckham
Father-Daughter Selfie
David Beckham post a selfie with Harper beckham while traveling to Victoria BeckhamWinter-autumn 2020 show in February 2020.
Instagram / David Beckham
Proud moms
David Beckham appears with his mother Sandra Beckham Y Victoria Beckhamthe mother of Jackie adams in the fashion designer and Spice Girl parade for winter and fall 2020 in February 2020.
Darren Gerrish / WireImage
Family affair
Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham cheer on the woman of the hour, Victoria Beckham, during her London Fashion Week show in September 2019.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Number one fans
Father-son night out! Brooklyn joins his father to see the latest and greatest of his mother from his Spring / Summer 2017 collection. The two sit next to the only one, Anna Wintour.
Brothers Memories
"Proud of mom for 10 years and what an incredible way to celebrate in London," shares the retired soccer player on Instagram. "We are so proud of you."
SAMAD JEWEL / AFP / Getty Images
All smiles
David Beckham is all smiles, as he sits next to his children at his wife's New York Fashion Week parade in 2016.
Say cheese
"Much love for mom this afternoon … Well done @victoriabeckham," the father of four shoots on Instagram. "We are as proud as ever."
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Fashion lovers
Harper takes it off while sitting next to his father on the Victoria & # 39; s 2019 London Fashion Week catwalk in February. And what is more? fashionThe editor in chief of the magazine seems to reflect deeply on the collection.
REUTERS / Lucas Jackson-Taken at a public event
Where is mom?
It seems that Victoria's Spring / Summer 2014 collection has the Harper seal of approval.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
The gangs are all here
Now that is a front row section! Brooklyn Hana Cross, Cruz, Romeo, Harper and David have the best seats in the house, as they see the newest pieces in the designer's collection at the London Fashion Week 2019 show.
AP Photo / Jason DeCrow
In Anna's fear
Find someone who looks at you as Harper looks at Anna. The boy sits next to the fashion icon on the Victoria & # 39; s Fall 2015 catwalk.
AP Photo / Jocelyn Noveck
Dressed to impress
Memories! The retired soccer player takes a quick photo of his four children while they wait to see pieces from the designer's 2014 collection.
BRIGITTE DUSSEAU / AFP / Getty Images-Taken at a public event
Oh la La
Victoria presents her Spring 2014 collection in front of a large crowd, which includes her baby, husband and Wintour.
REUTERS / Eric Thayer
But first … a selfie
Family photo op! The 44-year-old star slips away in a snapshot before his wife reveals his Fall 2014 collection.
"Thank you all for your hard kisses xxxx," Victoria wrote on Instagram, along with a video of the fashion show.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML418fb03b46b7a32f5c5bc8f8c10cb93917%