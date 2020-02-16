Home Entertainment David Beckham and Kids cheer on Victoria Beckham at the Fashion Show

David Beckham and Kids cheer on Victoria Beckham at the Fashion Show

David Beckham and Kids cheer on Victoria Beckham at the Fashion Show
Victoria Beckham He debuted his fall-winter 2020 collection at his London Fashion Week parade on Sunday with the support of his biggest fans: his family.

The designer and husband of Spice Girl David Beckham, his two youngest children Romeo Beckham17 Beckham cross14 years old and her daughter Harper beckham, 8, sat in the front row at the event, next to fashion Chief editor Anna Wintour. He also attended: David's mother Sandra Beckham and Victoria's mother Jackie Adams

While on his way to the show, David posted a selfie of him and Harper in a car in his Instagram story, writing: "Someone is excited for Mom's show." He later shared videos of the event, writing: "Wow wow amazing @victoriabeckham,quot; and "We are proud of you, mom."

"I'm so proud of you mom ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️," Romeo wrote on his own page.

Not seen: the eldest son of David and Victoria, Brooklyn Beckham. He has attended his mother's fashion shows before and joined his parents at the Paris Fashion Week events last month.

The Beckham family has always supported Victoria in her parades. See photos of the Sunday event and others below:

Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Sitting with anna

Romeo Beckham, Beckham cross, David Beckham, Harper beckham Y Anna Wintour Attend the Victoria Beckham Winter-Fall 2020 show in February 2020.

London Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham

Gareth Cattermole / BFC / Getty Images for BFC

Woman of the hour

Fashion designer and Spice Girl walks the runway at her winter-fall 2020 show in February 2020.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Show, London Fashion Week, Instagram

Instagram / David Beckham

Father-Daughter Selfie

David Beckham post a selfie with Harper beckham while traveling to Victoria BeckhamWinter-autumn 2020 show in February 2020.

David Beckham, Sandra Beckham, Jackie Adams, Victoria Beckham, Show, London Fashion Week, Instagram

Instagram / David Beckham

Proud moms

David Beckham appears with his mother Sandra Beckham Y Victoria Beckhamthe mother of Jackie adams in the fashion designer and Spice Girl parade for winter and fall 2020 in February 2020.

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week

Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Family affair

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham cheer on the woman of the hour, Victoria Beckham, during her London Fashion Week show in September 2019.

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, NYFW 2016

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Number one fans

Father-son night out! Brooklyn joins his father to see the latest and greatest of his mother from his Spring / Summer 2017 collection. The two sit next to the only one, Anna Wintour.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Children, Fashion Week

Instagram

Brothers Memories

"Proud of mom for 10 years and what an incredible way to celebrate in London," shares the retired soccer player on Instagram. "We are so proud of you."

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham

SAMAD JEWEL / AFP / Getty Images

All smiles

David Beckham is all smiles, as he sits next to his children at his wife's New York Fashion Week parade in 2016.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Children, Fashion Week

Instagram

Say cheese

"Much love for mom this afternoon … Well done @victoriabeckham," the father of four shoots on Instagram. "We are as proud as ever."

Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2019

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Fashion lovers

Harper takes it off while sitting next to his father on the Victoria & # 39; s 2019 London Fashion Week catwalk in February. And what is more? fashionThe editor in chief of the magazine seems to reflect deeply on the collection.

David Beckham, Harper, Anna Wintour, 2013, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson-Taken at a public event

Where is mom?

It seems that Victoria's Spring / Summer 2014 collection has the Harper seal of approval.

London fashion week, Anna Wintour, David Beckham, family

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

The gangs are all here

Now that is a front row section! Brooklyn Hana Cross, Cruz, Romeo, Harper and David have the best seats in the house, as they see the newest pieces in the designer's collection at the London Fashion Week 2019 show.

David Beckham

AP Photo / Jason DeCrow

In Anna's fear

Find someone who looks at you as Harper looks at Anna. The boy sits next to the fashion icon on the Victoria & # 39; s Fall 2015 catwalk.

David Beckham, Family, Harper, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

AP Photo / Jocelyn Noveck

Dressed to impress

Memories! The retired soccer player takes a quick photo of his four children while they wait to see pieces from the designer's 2014 collection.

Anna Wintour, David Beckham, Harper

BRIGITTE DUSSEAU / AFP / Getty Images-Taken at a public event

Oh la La

Victoria presents her Spring 2014 collection in front of a large crowd, which includes her baby, husband and Wintour.

David Beckham, Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, NYFW

REUTERS / Eric Thayer

But first … a selfie

Family photo op! The 44-year-old star slips away in a snapshot before his wife reveals his Fall 2014 collection.

"Thank you all for your hard kisses xxxx," Victoria wrote on Instagram, along with a video of the fashion show.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

