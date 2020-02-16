Dallas firefighter injured by falling debris discharged from hospital on the way to recovery – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Fire Corps captain, Ronald (Ron) Janek, was discharged from Parkland Memorial Hospital on Sunday, just two days after debris fell on him while fighting a fire in northwest Dallas.

A witness's video captured the moment the debris fell on a Dallas firefighter. (Credit: Jim Willits)

Captain Janek left Parkland at approximately 1 p.m. And he was surrounded by family. He suffered significant injuries to his back, foot and some minor burns to his neck; all of which are not life threatening.

Captain Ronald (Ron) Janek (Credit: Dallas Fire-Rescue)

DFR said in a statement Sunday that there will be no more updates on its continued progress.

"He and his family maintain their position regarding their wishes for privacy, but they feel overwhelmed by the show of support from people inside and outside the fire service, as well as by local media, and wish to extend their gratitude undiluted. "

Janek has been in the department for 28 years and works at Fire Station 19, as part of the department's urban search and rescue team.

