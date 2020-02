DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fatal accident in Dallas on Sunday is being investigated as a possible DWI blow and leak, police said.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. February 16 near Cedar Springs and Routh.

Authorities said the pedestrian died at the scene and the driver fled, but was later found and arrested.

No names have been published at this time.