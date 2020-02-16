Da Baby confirms that she is waiting for another baby after being exposed by her baby's mother

Da Baby is a proud father of a girl with a woman known as Meme. Although he admitted that they were not officially in a relationship in an interview that went viral months ago, he exposed the rapper for getting another woman pregnant.

Meme took to social networks where he called the controlling artist and shared text messages that he sent to another girl. She revealed that she is having a child with the unknown woman.

Da Baby made her own video confirming that she does have another child on the way.

Soon after, a woman named Latoia Danet posted a photo that hinted that the secret between her and Da Baby had come to light. She made it look like she was waiting and he was the father of the baby.

Rapper Suge went to Twitter to deny that he even knows Latoia and scolded the public for embarrassing people after many of his followers commented on Danet's appearance.

Not even in a type of motivational speaker. But everyone should keep in mind that some people can't really handle all the negative shit that comes from the 🧢 that is published on the Internet. an MF really gives up the life behind a crappy story made by someone who wasn't thinking. – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 14, 2020

‘All of you should learn to be more sensitive to people's feelings on the internet dawg. I'm fine with the MF lying on me, it comes with the game. But I hate when lies put me in a position where I have to hurt someone else's feelings to clear my name. That is not a beach at all. Not even in any type of motivational speaker s ***. But everyone should keep in mind that some people can't really handle all the negative things that come from the limit that is posted on the Internet. to MF to really give up the life behind a b ******* story made by someone who wasn't thinking. And I would hate to be separated from the mind or spirit of someone who is screwed because I have to clear my name to prevent my character from being damaged. All the boys of murderous MFs. Artists, athletes, actors, etc. They are placed in positions where they end up having to hurt the feelings of an innocent person just to protect their career for which they worked hard and made sacrifices. At least the media are paid for it, but many ruin a person's life for free. "

He ended the denial by asking people to be more aware.

Ad

Latoia has come forward to say that the publication was just a joke that was disproportionate.



Post views:

0 0