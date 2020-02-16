Cyrname well after a sharp fall in Ascot | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2184a5d4035a4bd83d276271a31d617e11% %MINIFYHTML2184a5d4035a4bd83d276271a31d617e12%





Cyrname – well after the fall of Ascot

Paul Nicholls reported that Cyrname was "fine,quot; on Sunday after his fall at the final fence at Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday.

The screens were erected after the fall of their shock in front of the stands, and the crowd feared the worst, since the first-class artist remained depressed for quite some time.

However, Cyrname gradually stood up and left unharmed, which caused a great ovation from the worried assistants as he walked back to the racecourse stables.

Nicholls tweeted: "I'm glad to report that Cyrname is fine this morning, ate all his food last night, came out this morning and is a bit stiff but not more than normal after a difficult race. Thanks for all the questions and good wishes from everyone. .

"He will return in time."

Cyrname was defeated in third place when he came down, where Traffic Fluide also made a dramatic start when he seemed to throw a 40-1 surprise in a race full of four runners. That left Riders Onthe Storm to take the loot of Grade One.

Like Cyrname, Traffic Fluide was happily in good shape the next morning.

His rider Josh Moore tweeted a video of the 10-year-old boy enjoying a grass in his father's yard Gary, and said: "Traffic Fluide was not worried about the storm this morning enjoying a grass and fortunately it seemed fine after Yesterday.

"Gutted … but delighted with his performance."