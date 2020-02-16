Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions – Live match coverage

Dan Lawrence raised his score until 190 when the Lions of England piled up in the races on the second day of their unofficial Test against a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart.

The Essex hitter resumed his 103 overnight and, after leading a half-century post with night watchman Dom Bess (15) for the fifth wicket, he put 118 with James Bracey (58) while the Lions declared 613-8.

Lawrence fell 10 runs below a double ton when he was fired by Jake Lehmann and Gloucestershire's wicketkeeper, Bracy, came out shortly thereafter when he became the fourth and final victim of Brendan Doggett's innings.

However, Captain Lewis Gregory (45 of 57) and his Somerset teammate Craig Overton (41st of 43) threw 78 for the eighth wicket before Gregory declared his dismissal.

Gregory then had Caleb Jewell was caught by Bracey by a duck from the third ball of the Cricket Australia response, before Richard Gleeson knocked down Sam Whiteman (26).

Jason Sangha (69th) and Lehmann (37th) raised the hosts from 67-2 to 146-2 by stumps, a deficit of 467 runs with eight remaining wickets.

England had closed the first day on 367-4, with Lawrence based on previous centuries from Keaton Jennings (141) and Dom Sibley (103) at Bellerive Oval.