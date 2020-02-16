Country singer Daniel Lee Martin commits suicide amid charges of child sex

%MINIFYHTML4b1766f45befb1dc49846bd4017a4ed911% %MINIFYHTML4b1766f45befb1dc49846bd4017a4ed912%

The singer was found dead in a house in Florida when law enforcement officers attempted to deliver multiple arrest warrants related to charges of child sexual abuse.

Country singer Daniel Lee Martin He died of apparent suicide while awaiting trial on charges of child sex. It is believed that the Nashville area star, who was also a former reality show host, committed suicide after an arrest on similar charges in Florida.

On Friday, February 14, Martin did not appear at a court hearing in his sexual offenses case in Tennessee scheduled for the morning. Then, the court issued a new order that would have dragged him back to Tennessee. Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper says: "He didn't show up. We knew he was in Florida, so we notified the authorities in Pasco County that we had a new order to pick him up."

When the Pasco deputies arrived at a residence in New Port Richey, Florida, on Friday afternoon and tried to deliver the order from Tennessee, they had no response from Martin. Then a SWAT team was called, because the 54-year-old man had threatened himself and others before, and found him dead by a self-inflicted shot.

Benecia Holder, a spokeswoman for the Pasco Sheriff's Office, says Martin was last seen alive by his mother around 12:30 p.m., but before the agents arrived at his home.

Martin was charged with child sex crimes in Williamson County, Tennessee in 2018. He allegedly committed crimes against three victims under the age of 13 between May 2014 and January 2018. After his arrest in 2018, Martin appears to have moved to Florida.

On January 27 of this year, Martin was also arrested in Pasco after a young woman told police that Martin was exposed and performed a lascivious act in his presence while showing him pornography. The police found numerous incidents where the victim spent the night at Martin's house. For this incident, he was accused of obscene and lascivious display and prohibition of certain acts related to obscenity. His was released after paying a bail of $ 15,000.

Martin performed at the CMA Music Festival in 2004 and participated in a celebrity hunting and fishing competition at the event in 2009. He released albums "All That I Am" in 2003 and "On My Way to You" in 2007. He had also presented three television shows, "Brotherhood Outdoors" and "Backstage and Backroads", both on the Sportsman channel and "& # 39; Till Death Do Us Part" on CarbonTV.