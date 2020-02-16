Councilors ready to vote on the proposed $ 10 million deal for Tarance Etheredge, shot by police during the 2012 persecution – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The city of Chicago is trying to resolve another handful of police lawsuits for misconduct next week, including a proposed $ 10 million payment to Tarance Etheredge, who was shot in the back by police in 2012 during a neighborhood chase from South Shore.

According to Etheredge's lawsuit against the city and five Chicago police officers, he was walking to work in Staples around 11 am on December 17, 2012, when two civilian-dressed agents stopped in an unmarked car and yelled at him Let him "come here." "

Etheredge said the officers were not identified, so he fled for fear of his safety. One of the officers began chasing him on foot, while the other chased him on the unmarked patrol car.

When Etheredge began running through the nearby alleys, two other civilian-dressed officers in an unmarked patrol car joined the chase, and finally a uniformed officer appeared in a marked patrol car.

After realizing that the people who were chasing him were policemen, Etheredge said he stopped and surrendered, but one of the officers, identified in the lawsuit as Mark Heinzel, shot him in the back, even though he was unarmed and It did not represent a threat to anyone.

The lawsuit accuses the police of excessive force, conspiracy to hide the truth and intentional imposition of emotional distress.

"There was no legal justification for aiming, threatening or firing a firearm or using lethal force," says the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Etheredge was paralyzed after the shooting.

The City Council Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday a proposed $ 10 million settlement for the Etheredge lawsuit.

The agreements proposed in two other lawsuits for police misconduct are also on the committee's agenda on Tuesday.

The city's Legal Department seeks approval of a $ 400,000 deal with Ruiz-Cortez Shelter, who spent more than a decade behind bars in a drug conviction, based in part on the testimony of the corrupt former police officer Glenn Lewellen , who was later sentenced for a long period of imprisonment. drug trafficking conspiracy.

Ruiz-Cortez was convicted of drug charges in 1999 and was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, but federal prosecutors then moved to dismiss the accusation and release him in May 2010. Ruiz-Cortez claimed Lewellen, an informant, and other defendants. him for drug charges.

According to published reports, Ruiz-Cortez brought his trial against Lewellen and the city to trial in 2016, but a jury rejected a payment of $ 11 million.

The other agreement that will be put to the vote next week is a payment of $ 270,000 to Cruz and Aurea Rodríguez, their children Oscar and Luis, and their son-in-law Rómulo Acuña; who accused the police of knocking down the door of their home in Humboldt Park on May 31, 2014, without a court order or probable cause.

The lawsuit accuses a group of seven officers of assaulting the family, then arresting them and falsely accusing them of attacking the officers.