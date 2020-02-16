Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | China news

The Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 100 new deaths and 1,933 new cases On February 16, the local health authority said Monday.

Hubei's health commission said the total number of deaths in the province reached 1,696, while the number of infections hit 58,182.

Across the country, the number of deaths has reached 1,765, while the number of infections has reached at least 70,433.

The province announced new tough measures to try to stop the outbreak on Sunday, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the United States evacuated its citizens from the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship, which has docked at the Japanese port of Yokohama for more than a week in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Forty US citizens who have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus will remain in Japan for treatment, a US health official said. UU.

In Taiwan, the government reported its first death from the disease, while a recently published speech revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was aware of the possible severity of the outbreak long before the public was informed.

Monday February 17

What can US evacuees expect from the Japanese cruise?

John Hendren of Al Jazeera, reporting from Washington, DC, said that US citizens who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at Yokohama in Japan, had a "no frills,quot; journey ahead.

He explained that after spending 10 days in quarantine on the ship, US citizens who tested negative for the coronavirus will board a cargo plane to return to the United States.

"They have been told that it will be cold, they should be warm, they should bring their own food and for those with bags over 70 pounds, they are told that those bags will not make the trip," Hendren said.

Once at home, evacuees must spend two more weeks in quarantine at military bases in California and Texas.

Forty US citizens aboard cruise ships are infected: health officer

A senior US health officer UU. He said that more than 40 US citizens on the quarantine cruise in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

"Forty of them have been infected," said Anthony Fauci, a senior official at the National Institutes of Health in a CBS news program.

Passengers, believed to be US citizens, began to be evacuated from the cruise (Issei Kato / Reuters)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the USA. UU. They said Saturday that 400 U.S. citizens on the ship would be evacuated and taken back to the US. UU.

But Fauci said those confirmed with infections will not be allowed to fly.

"They will not go anywhere," he said, "they will be hospitalized in Japan."

Three Israelis among those infected on a cruise

The Israeli Ministry of Health confirmed that a third Israeli citizen aboard the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship docked at Yokohama in Japan as a positive for the coronavirus.

Patients have been transferred to a medical center in Japan and Israel will send an "expert doctor to be in direct contact with relevant agencies in Japan and follow the patients' case throughout the medical procedure," the ministry said in an online statement. .

A total of 355 people on the ship have tested positive for the virus.

More than 100 Germans released from quarantine

More than 100 German citizens were released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying from Wuhan.

"All the people involved were allowed to leave the quarantine area and reunite with their families," said Thomas Gebhart, secretary of state for health at a press conference.

None of the quarantined individuals were infected with the virus.

Parents protest Pakistani students trapped in China

About 100 people have asked the Pakistani government to "bring our children,quot; from Hubei province locked in a demonstration in Karachi.

So far, the Pakistani government has ruled out the evacuation of more than 1,000 Pakistani students in the province. Health Minister Zafar Mirza and others should hold a meeting for parents in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Parents and relatives of Pakistani students trapped in Hubei have asked for their safe return (Rizwan Tabassum / AFP)

But many students and their families have expressed growing frustration as the death toll in China increases, pointing to other countries, including the neighbors of India and Bangladesh, who have evacuated their citizens.

"For God's sake, we ask government representatives to bring our children, listen to the grievance of a mother," the protester once said in tears.

UAE confirms new case

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its ninth case of coronavirus.

The country's health ministry said in a Twitter post that the patient was a 37-year-old Chinese citizen. He added that the man was in a stable condition and was being monitored.

The evacuation of US passengers from the ship in quarantine begins: report

US passengers began evacuating a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama of Japan, boarding a dozen buses in the port.

A journalist from the AFP news agency saw buses in a convoy that were beginning to move away from the ship, although they did not leave the port immediately.

A passenger from the US UU., Sarah Arana, confirmed to the AFP that she had boarded a bus and that she hoped to take one of the two charter flights that depart to the United States.

Malaysia insists that the cruise passenger virus diagnosis is correct

Malaysia insisted that it had correctly diagnosed the coronavirus in an elderly American passenger on the Westerdam cruise even though all passengers had been given a clean state of health when they disembarked in Cambodia.

The ship was at sea for two weeks and was excluded from Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand, until Cambodia, a firm ally of Beijing, allowed the ship to dock on Thursday in Sihanoukville.

Cambodia urged Kuala Lumpur to "verify,quot; the diagnosis, but Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the 83-year-old woman had already been examined twice. "Our protocol is world class … it is positive," he said at a press conference.

Passengers shake their towels as they prepare to leave MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being rejected by five countries for fear that someone on board might have the coronavirus (File: Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters)

Taiwan reports first virus death

The first death by COVID-19 was reported in Taiwan, said its health minister.

The deceased was a taxi driver in his 60s and was hospitalized on February 3 due to shortness of breath, which led to a diagnosis of pneumonia. He died late Saturday, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a televised press conference.

According to Chen, one of the members of the man's family also contracted the virus. Although the man had not traveled abroad, he had previously transported people from China, Hong Kong and Macao.

Hong Kong protesters demonstrate against virus quarantine centers

Hundreds of protesters gathered for the second day in Hong Kong to protest against plans to convert some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centers, reviving anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

About 100 people defied the rain in the New Territories district of Fo Tan, where authorities plan to use a newly built residential development that was subsidized by the government as a quarantine center. The riot police stood.

Beijing theme park to open on schedule

The Universal Studios Beijing theme park is expected to open to the public in May 2021 as scheduled despite the current outbreak of coronavirus, a Beijing municipal official said at a press conference.

The construction of the theme park, the fifth Universal Studios park in the world, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, the official said.

Workers in a production line who manufacture facial masks at a factory in Fuzhou, Fujian Province (Reuters)

Hubei province prohibits vehicle traffic to stop the spread of coronavirus

The government of Hubei Province, the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, said a vehicle traffic ban will be imposed throughout the province to stop the spread of the virus.

In a published document, he said police cars, ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods or other vehicles related to public service would be exempt.

He added that the province will carry out periodic health checks on all residents of the province. He also stated that companies cannot resume work without first receiving permission from the government.

Nepal evacuates 175 Wuhan citizens after the coronavirus outbreak

Nepal evacuated 175 of its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, an official said, following protests by parents of students studying in the city.

A state-owned Nepal-operated plane carrying 134 men and 41 women, mostly students, landed at Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport before dawn, Health Ministry spokesman Mahendra Shrestha said. All evacuees will remain in quarantine for two weeks in the nearby city of Bhaktapur.

"They will be under the close observation of quarantined doctors and will be allowed to join their families if they are healthy after two weeks," Shrestha told Reuters.

Nepalese citizens who were in the city of Wuhan, crowned by the crown virus, get off a plane from Nepal Airlines (Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters)

Another 70 people test positive for coronavirus on a ship in Japan

Katsunobu Kato, Japan's health minister, said 70 more people aboard the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, with a total of 355 cases.

Some 3,700 passengers and crew were aboard the ship, where most coronavirus infections have occurred outside of China. Those who test positive are transferred to Japanese hospitals.

Read the updates on Sunday, February 16 here.