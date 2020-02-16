Connections tests in The Worlds End after Haydock's failure | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML03911d9fbae08d2c76c5e2fe385b421311% %MINIFYHTML03911d9fbae08d2c76c5e2fe385b421312%





The end of the world: disappointing in Rendlesham

The end of the world will be verified after a disappointing race at Rendlesham Hurdle in Haydock on Saturday.

First grade winner Marsh Hurdle at Ascot in December quickly stopped and was stopped by rider Adrian Heskin before the second fence in the three-mile test won by Emitom.

Coach Tom George wants to get to the bottom of what is wrong before looking beyond The Worlds End, which has an entry in the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

"Obviously, something was wrong. He was very tired. There is something that is not there, it was not his true career," said the Slad driver.

"We will carry out all the normal routine tests and see what comes out. He is not a sick horse, but obviously he is not right either."

"He has something about him somewhere or another. We'll just get to the bottom and take it from there. Other than that, it's fine."

The Stablemate Clondaw Castle could head to Newbury for the Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase in Newbury on Saturday week, after having successfully climbed up to two and a half miles in Warwick recently.

Cheltenham is unlikely to be on the agenda, but George is looking forward to spring with the eight-year-old boy, who prefers the conditions at that stage of the campaign.

"He was delighted with him. He was placed in the Arkle last season. We were fighting with him the first part of the season on the ground. That was the best terrain he had seen and the owners have been very patient to sit down. Tight with him. ", said.

"He is a progressive horse and will reach three miles in time. There is much to wait with him."

"We could make tickets in Cheltenham (at a disadvantage), but the ground there has become very loose. It's fine from soft to soft, but loose things are not ideal for him."

"We could think about the race in Newbury next month. We have many options in the spring, including Aintree."

"He can get an entry in Cheltenham, but he would be nervous as the ground is."