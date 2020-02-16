Colorado Avalanche faces Los Angeles Kings in the outdoor game NHL Stadium Series – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb5d469d57e16863b051e0510f7b2026211% %MINIFYHTMLb5d469d57e16863b051e0510f7b2026212%

The festivities prior to Saturday night's game included an overpass of Air Force planes and two paratroopers who boarded Falcon Stadium through the air, the latter with the game disc. Shortly thereafter, the geography and uniform gave "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; a deeper meaning, with hundreds of cadets standing.

And then the game began for the 11th event of the NHL Stadium Series, and the 31st outdoor game of the league in general to celebrate the deepest roots of hockey.

No previous NHL outdoor game had left players breathless as much as this one. This was played at a record elevation of 6,621 feet, breaking the previous high mark of 5,280 feet set in 2016 at Coors Field.

