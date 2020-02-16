Colin Gillespie leads the Past Temple No. 15 of Villanova – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTMLd020704f12f4b5d708b82c5c3d4af54d11% %MINIFYHTMLd020704f12f4b5d708b82c5c3d4af54d12%

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Collin Gillespie scored 29 points in the season to lead No. 15 Villanova to a 76-56 victory over the rival of Philadelphia Temple on Sunday. Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), who won his seventh consecutive game over Temple while finishing 4-0 in the Big 5.

Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).

Temple and Villanova have been the flags of the Philadelphia Big 5, the city's annual round-robin series that also includes La Salle, Penn and Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats had already secured at least part of their 27th title with victories earlier this season over the other three Philadelphia rivals. They are now tied with Temple for most of the Big 5 titles.

The Owls last defeated the Wildcats on December 5, 2012, and Villanova increased its lead to 51-43 in the series dating back to 1914.

Temple was in a good position to achieve surprise after the first 20 minutes.

But Villanova quickly wiped out a four-point half-point deficit by hitting three triples at the start of the second half, Gillespie's last with 17:43 remaining put Villanova up 35-30. Temple committed three turnovers in each of his first three possessions to open the second half and did not attempt a field goal during the Wildcats' 9-0 run.

And the wild cats continued to pour it.

Justin Moore's triple with 14:16 remaining gave Villanova a 46-32 lead and crowned a 20-2 run that changed the game to open the second half. Villanova made 7 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 triples, during the stretch, while Temple was 1 of 8 from the field, 0 of 3 from beyond the goal and committed five turnovers.

Temple arrived at seven at 49-42 on Rose's path with 10 minutes left, but never approached.

The outside shot was a big difference, as Villanova made 17 of 36 in triples while Temple was 2 of 16 from beyond the goal.

Gillespie had a personal record of seven triples.

Gillespie connected a pair of 3 to open the game, giving Villanova a 6-0 lead that would be his biggest advantage of half. Temple benefited from some problems with Villanova's initial fouls, as Wildcats starters Moore and Robinson-Earl had two fouls every 4:20 in the game.

Temple took its biggest advantage of half in Rose's jump that made 28-22 with 2½ minutes remaining, and the Owls were up 30-26 at the break when Rose followed her own foul with a second to play.

Rose had 14 points in between while Villanova's leading scorer Saddiq Bey scored four. Bey finished with nine.

BIG TABLE

Villanova: The Wildcats are third in the tough Big East with six remaining conference games. Villanova has the opportunity to finish strong in the league, since five of its six remaining Big East games are against teams that are the last five teams in the league. Villanova's other conference game is a rematch in first place at Seton Hall on March 4. The Pirates defeated Villanova 70-64 on February 8 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Temple: The Owls' best hope to get to the NCAA tournament is to win the American Athletic Conference and Temple could help himself with better planting. The top four teams in the league get a first-round goodbye in the conference tournament. Temple is 5-7 in the AAC and three games behind SMU in fourth place with six games remaining. If Owls cannot obtain seed number 4 or higher, they will have to win four games in four days in the AAC tournament to obtain the automatic conference offer.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Villanova: In DePaul on Wednesday.

Temple: Hosts Connecticut on Thursday.

(Copyright 2020 of The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)