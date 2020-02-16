Cilaos Emery will complement the Hurdle Champion | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML0348b7555db5ddba491273a3141f601d11% %MINIFYHTML0348b7555db5ddba491273a3141f601d12%





Coach Willie Mullins

Cilaos Emery will be complemented with the Unibet Champion Hurdle after his victory at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The easy victory of the eight-year-old in the Red Mills grade three obstacle course has persuaded coach Willie Mullins to throw Cilaos Emery into the mix for the two-mile championship at the Cheltenham Festival.

"The plan is to complement, at a cost of £ 22,500, Cilaos Emery for Champion Hurdle," said the Closutton controller.

Mullins is also considering Cheltenham for Penhill and Bachasson, after they finished second and third respectively at Boyne Hurdle in Navan.

"Bachasson ran well and I will look for a good race for him somewhere. It seemed he could go for a run and he could run in the Coral Cup," he said.

"Penhill will run at the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle later."